“Has always been my dream” - Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee says taking down Regian Eersel remains his goal

The bitter memory of defeat hasn't left Sinsamut Klinmee.

The Thai star would've been perfect in his ONE Championship run if not for two losses to Regian Eersel, and Sinsamut wants nothing more than to avenge those defeats against his tormentor.

Sinsamut told Sportskeeda MMA that his main goal in ONE Championship is to beat Eersel and possibly claim the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

"Of course, my dream remains the same - Regian Eersel. Winning against him has always been my dream," said Sinsamut.

Sinsamut first met Eersel in an absolute classic at ONE on Prime Video 3 for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in October 2022.

The match was a brutal back-and-forth between the two lanky strikers, but Eersel's more accurate and powerful strikes led him to the split-decision win.

Eersel and Sinsamut ran it back nearly half a year later, but their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9 had one definitive end.

'The Immortal' didn't need the judges' assessments in the rematch and knocked out Sinsamut with a soul-crushing body shot in the fourth round of their March 2023 matchup.

Sinsamut Klinmee has since recovered, at least in the win column, with two straight victories against Victor Teixeira and Mouhcine Chafi.

The 28-year-old will try to bump his winning streak to three straight victories when he faces Dmitry Menshikov in a lightweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sinsamut Klinmee says losses to Regian Eersel have been haunting him

Losing doesn't always bode well with fighters, and that sentiment rings true for Sinsamut Klinmee.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Sinsamut said he's been obsessed with avenging his two defeats to Regian Eersel that he wants nothing more than to take revenge against the Surinamese star.

"Regian Eersel has become my motivation. I want to win against him. I know it's hard. However, he's become my goal, my challenge, and my purpose to train hard every day. I'd like to face him again if possible."