“I shoot my shot” – Sinsamut Klinmee has ‘no regrets’ after back-to-back battles with pound-for-pound great Regian Eersel 

Former ONE Muay Thai lightweight world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee went toe-to-toe twice against arguably one of the most unbeatable strikers in the world today, Regian Eersel.

Unfortunately for the Thai knockout artist, the two-sport ONE world champion bested him on both occasions.

Sinsamut’s comeback trail to earn himself a trilogy with ‘The Immortal’ continues at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, where he’ll be taking on familiar foe Liam Nolan.

‘Aquaman’ already holds a victory over the Brit and he’ll look to re-assert his mastery in the rematch inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Before Sinsamut enters the ONE ring anew, he recalled his two epic wars with the untouchable ruler of the promotion’s lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks. The 27-year-old said he was disappointed by the results, but admitted he wouldn’t change a thing since the setback made him a better fighter.

Sinsamut told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“There’s nothing I would have done differently. I gave my best. I shoot my shot. I have no regrets. It’s all about moving forward now.”

Holding a pristine 10-0 record under the global martial arts giant, Regian Eersel is indeed one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the promotion, regardless of sport.

Sinsamut, though, more than held his own against the Surinamese-Dutch star when their paths first crossed at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year. Some even believed he should have gotten the nod in their five-round encounter.

However, Eersel erased all doubts in the do-over at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March, as he knocked out the Thai star with a crushing hook to the body.

Avenging those defeats is still the goal for Sinsamut. But for now, ‘Aquaman’ only has sights on finishing another rival, Liam Nolan, in the most decisive way possible.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America