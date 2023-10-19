Liam Harrison suggests Liam Nolan will have a rough day in the office: “Sinsamut is operating on a different level”

Liam Harrison has got his eyes on a few different contests at ONE Fight Night 16, with multiple high-level striking match-ups taking place at the event slated for next month.

On top of the main event, which will see Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, the ‘Hitman’ is keeping a close watch on another key fight.

Earlier on in the night on November 3, Liam Nolan and Sinsamut Klinmee will cross paths for a second time in a match-up that is sure to deliver a great fight for the fans.

Nolan and Sinsamut first met at ONE 159 in July of last year where the Brit saw his win streak in ONE Championship ended by his opponent via a second-round finish.

Following his victory, the Thai striker went on to challenge Regian Eersel in back-to-back fights, and after a very close affair the first time around, the defending champion made a statement in the rematch.

Rebounding from his consecutive defeats with a win over Victor Teixeira in July, Nolan also finds himself coming into this fight off the back of a return to the win column.

Beating Eddie Abasolo in November last year, the 26-year-old now has the opportunity to swap places with Sinsamut in terms of his position in the hierarchy.

In a crossroads rematch, a win for the Brit at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium would see him climb up the rankings after having his progress halted by Sinsamut the first time around.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison gave his thoughts and predictions for this fight, stating that his heart and mind are telling him two different things:

“I’m really invested in this fight. I really hope Liam does it, but it’s going to be hard because Sinsamut is operating on a different level.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.