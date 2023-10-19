WATCH: Liam Harrison demonstrates how to throw his wicked elbows ‘Hitman’ style

Fourth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison possesses one of the most devastating elbow strikes in combat sports.

A veteran of over 100 professional bouts, the 38-year-old headhunter has been known to separate foes from their consciousness using his precise and lethal hell-bows.

Fight fans, of course, are used to seeing elbows thrown from the clinch position, particularly in ONE Championship’s unforgiving Muay Thai and MMA divisions.

Liam Harrison, though, has the ability to throw his short-distance nuke from any position, as seen in a clip posted by ONE Championship on Instagram.

‘Hitman’ demonstrated a nifty technique that he’s been using throughout his decorated career, using a right cross to hide a follow-up left elbow combo across the temple.

The Bad Company affiliate explained perfectly how to use the initial strike to open the opponent’s guard and rip his head off with the brutal elbow in a split second.

Check it out:

This wicked combination has worked wonders for Harrison, especially under the ONE banner where Muay Thai bouts are contested in four-ounce gloves.

The trigger-happy British sensation loves to crush his foes with elbows, whether it be a single counterstrike or at the tail-end of his combinations.

Meanwhile, Harrison, who is still recovering from knee surgery, was initially linked to a special rules-striking showdown with John Lineker.

Unfortunately, Harrison was unable to receive medical clearance from his doctors and his return has been put on hold.

‘Hitman’, though, assured his legions of fans that he’s close to a clean bill of health, suggesting he’s at 75 percent of his recovery at the moment.

Harrison is expected to return early next year and hopes to fulfill his bucket list wish of fighting inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.