Liam Harrison says he’ll be at a 100 percent at the start of 2024: “I’ll be ready to fight”

It has been over a year since fans got to see Liam Harrison compete on the global stage of ONE Championship.

In 2022, the 'Hitman’ experienced the highest highs and lowest lows of combat sports by riding high off an incredible victory before it all came crashing down.

Going into ONE on Prime Video 1, the veteran striker was coming off of a fight of the year with Muangthai PK Saenchai where he produced one of the best comebacks ever seen in ONE Championship and the history of the discipline.

Facing off with then- ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, his luck had run out as he not only lost the fight in the opening round but suffered a substantial injury in the process.

Since that contest in August last year, Harrison has been slowly working his way back to full fitness to ensure the damage done to his leg fully recovers.

Though it looked like he might be able to return in 2023 for a while, his comeback date has been pushed back until 2024.

In his downtime, the Brit has had his eye on one of the biggest fights of his career so as his return to the circle draws closer, he is raring to go.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison reveals that he expects to be back in full fighting shape by the new year:

“I’m back training now. I’m doing all and everything that I was doing before, maybe much more. I’m probably at 75 percent, by January, I’ll be back 100 percent and yeah, I’ll be ready to fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the time that he has been inactive, Jonathan Haggerty defeated Nong-O to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

With the potential of an all-British showdown for the belt once Harrison is back to full health, a dream fight could be on the cards for 2024.

Meanwhile, Haggerty will face Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the event live and free in U.S. prime time.