“Has he always been this quick” - Andy Ruiz Jr.’s dramatic weight loss pays off in new training video, fans react

Andy Ruiz Jr.'s astonishing weight loss, gearing up for an impressionable comeback, has left fans in awe.

A video on X shows the 33-year-old heavyweight boxer training with a new physique and throwing some swift hands at the pads.

"Has he always been this quick?"

Ruiz Jr. has faced criticism over his weight in the past. The heavyweight boxer looks comparatively slim and fast in the visuals. Surprising the fans, his video had more fans expressing their surprise and praise for him.

"Ruiz looking amazing here. Speed, Strength and Precision. Whoever he is about to fight next, will reap the wrath."

"Bro has the fastest hands in the division. It’s not up for debate!!"

"Andy Ruiz can still be a world champion."

The 'Destroyer' lost to Anthony Joshua in June 2019 and, ever since, has by and large remained on the sidelines. The training and physical transformation of Ruiz Jr. hint at his possible return to the squared circle.

WBC keeps Andy Ruiz Jr. at bay from the eliminator bout against Deontay Wilder

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder were left in a lurch as the World Boxing Council (WBC) withdrew the eliminator bout between the duo to decide the challenger to current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 'Destroyer' has remained out of action since his last outing against Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in September 2022.

Putting up an update on the development, talkSPORT editor Michael Benson posted on his X.

"The WBC have now cancelled their order for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title as the fight has not been made. WBC will re-evaluate and may make a new ruling at the WBC convention in November."

