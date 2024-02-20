Has Anthony Joshua ever been knocked out? The win-loss record of the British heavyweight

Anthony Joshua has been KO'd in his career, but his career is still excellent.

'AJ' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring on March 8 against Francis Ngannou. For Joshua, he's red-hot moving into the matchup, riding a three-fight winning streak. Last December, he scored a knockout win over Otto Wallin.

Meanwhile, 'The Predator' will be making only his second walk to the boxing ring next month. Ngannou made his debut last October, suffering a split-decision loss to Tyson Fury. In defeat, the PFL heavyweight impressed fans and analysts by dropping 'The Gypsy King'.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is an interesting fight because it's a tale of two very different careers. While the latter is heading into only his second boxing match, 'AJ' is a seasoned veteran at this point in his career.

Anthony Joshua's record entering the matchup is remarkable, 27-3. It's worth noting that two of those losses are to the great Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' is a heavyweight great in his own right and will look to defeat Fury later this year.

However, Joshua does have one knockout loss on his record. In June 2019, the British boxer headed to America to face Andy Ruiz Jr. In one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, 'Destroyer' scored a seventh-round stoppage win. Joshua was dropped four times en route to the knockout loss that night.

Did Anthony Joshua avenge his KO loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.?

While Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, he avenged the loss with ease.

'Destroyer' was a 25-to-1 underdog entering their June bout almost five years ago now. However, Ruiz Jr. looked to be the far more powerful man when the two finally stepped into the ring.

After the defeat in the summer of 2019, Joshua activated his rematch clause to fight Ruiz Jr. again. In December, the two met in Saudi Arabia, in somewhat of a precursor of what was going to come in the subsequent years in the country.

The second time around, Joshua wasn't going to be beaten. For 12 rounds, he easily outboxed Ruiz Jr., who appeared to be more out of shape than in the first bout. At the end of the contest, Joshua earned a unanimous decision victory.

He will hope to replicate that performance against Francis Ngannou next month in Saudi Arabia. 'The Predator' has stated that he will find Joshua's chin in the bout, and he's confident of securing the knockout win.