Has Arnold Allen ever been arrested? Know all about the UFC featherweight's nightmare Christmas Eve brawl 

The No.4-ranked UFC featherweight Arnold Allen was once sentenced to a suspended five-month prison term for engaging in a drunken Christmas Eve brawl in 2016 where he attacked numerous bystanders.

The event unfolded in Ipswich, England, as 'Almighty' stepped in to protect his girlfriend from multiple parties. However, things escalated thereafter, with the MMA star assaulting six women by punching them during the scuffle.

Per a report by ESPN MMA, a witness described Allen as windmilling his arm at the aggressors during the incident.

The owner of the establishment where the altercation took place also testified to 'Almighty' punching him on the left side of his face in addition to kicking his legs from under him.

Though Allen pleaded guilty to affray and public fighting, he managed to avoid jail time due to a suspended sentence but had to pay $4,200 as compensation for his actions. Furthermore, the Englishman was ordered 150 hours of community service.

The public brawl, luckily, didn't jeopardize his UFC career, and since then, he has risen to become one of the top talents in the world's premier MMA promotion. The 29-year-old is 19-2 in MMA and boasts wins against the likes of Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar, among others.

Over nine months after his decision loss to former champion Max Holloway, he is set to return this weekend at UFC 297, where he will take on the undefeated Movsar Evloev at the Scotiabank arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev: Betting odds

When Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev was announced, the money lines favored the undefeated fighter as a -148 favorite over 'Almighty' (+124 underdog). Now, with the bout just hours away, the odds have further shifted in favor of the Russian.

Per the UFC's official website, Evloev is now a -192 favorite against Allen, a +160 underdog.

According to the current odds, a $100 bet on the Russian fighter will result in a potential payout of $152.08, while the same wager on the Englishman could result in more lucrative winnings of $260 if 'Almighty' gets his hand raised.

Evloev is 7-0 in the UFC, with wins against Hakeem Dawodu and Dan Ige. A dominant win against the undefeated fighter could put Allen back in the title picture. If the fight goes the other way, Evloev will break into the divisional top 5.