Has Conor McGregor ever been ranked No.1 pound-for-pound in the UFC?

Conor McGregor has never been the "P4P King" in the organization. The Irishman peaked at number two, but is yet to be crowned the best in his era despite being regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

'The Notorious' achieved his peak ranking on the pound-for-pound list after becoming a simultaneous two-weight UFC champion.

In 2020, the UFC mistakenly put him at number one. Many still believe that McGregor has sat atop the P4P ladder. Back then, eagle-eyed Twitter users and reporters were quick to spot the mistake on the official website.

'Mystic Mac' returned in January 2020 and absolutely demolished Donald Cerrone at welterweight. But it was his sole win since 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez.

As of now, Alexander Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound king in the UFC. Conor McGregor has a huge comeback to make if he wants to dethrone Volkanovski. The Irishman is on a two-fight losing streak within the UFC after back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier.

The two losses against Poirier have not only taken a toll on his record, but also his body. McGregor was sidelined for a number of months due to a leg injury sustained in his latest clash with 'The Diamond'.

Michael Bisping's statement after recent Conor McGregor social media clash

After Conor McGregor took an unprovoked "dig" at Michael Bisping's acting career, the former UFC middleweight champion responded. Bisping hit back at the Irishman and had some harsh words for the currently sidelined fighter:

"He's [Conor McGregor] so f*****g deluded... I don't even follow Conor on social media, I don't interact with him or anything like that and he's just going to come out of the blue and do stuff like that, I don't get it.

Bisping went on to say that he doesn't understand why people who are already well-off demean other people's achievements.

Bisping has made various appearances in television shows and movies, with his biggest title being "xXx: Return of Xander Cage".

The former UFC middleweight champion has since warned McGregor to "keep his bodyguards" nearby.

