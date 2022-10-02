"He's so f***ing deluded he probably does fancy himself" - Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor berates others' achievements 

Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping's incredible successes within the UFC octagon and combat sports have contributed to landing them acting gigs.

McGregor reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming reboot of the beloved action movie Road House. He joins a star studded cast that includes Jake Gylenhaal in McGregor's most significant role with a major studio movie.

The development prompted 'The Notorious' to take an unprovoked dig at former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and his acting stint, claiming that it was not memorable. A surprised Bisping responded on his podcast Believe You Me with Anthony Smith.

He said:

"He's so f*****g deluded, he probably does fancy himself, which would be a mistake. We'll just leave it at that. I mean this is what I always say about Conor, he's a very famous, very wealthy man. I don't even follow Conor on social media, I don't interact with him or anything like that and he's just going to come out the blue and do stuff like that, I don't get it. "

Bisping continued and asked an important question of all the haters:

"Not just Conor, people that are in a very advantageous position in life and just feel the need to try and berate others achievements. Have you not got enough going on in your life that you feel the need to be happy? Why not just be happy?"

Check out Michael Bisping's full comments on Believe You Me:

Conor McGregor hits back at Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping's response to Conor McGregor's unwarranted dig extended to a threat to face him without the veil of expensive security that tails the Irishman everywhere. That only furthered the war of words between the two.

McGregor took to Twitter to respond to Bisping's comments on his podcast:

"Bisping, you'll do f**k all, you little sprinter. I'll cave your head in. S**t fighter, s**t actor. Sirius XM head."

In typical fashion, all these tweets have been deleted by 'The Notorious'. Check out the screenshots fans managed to take before they were deleted:

Conor McGregor's deleted tweets responding to Michael Bisping.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... https://t.co/0LGosmtREj

Michael Bisping, however, feigned disinterest in any conflict between the two. He shut down claims of beef after a fan asked for further context. He tweeted:

"Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro."

michael @bisping CtrlAltDelete @TakingoutTrash7 @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash… Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far