Has Conor McGregor gained weight?

It appears that Conor McGregor has indeed gained a substantial amount of weight, as is evident from his recent posts on social media.

The Irishman's body transformation was noticeable in the photos he uploaded of himself with his fiancee Dee Devlin. Judging by the looks of his current form, McGregor is nowhere near the vicinity of 155 pounds, which is the limit of the weight division he recently competed in.

No doubt McGregor looked incredibly fit as he showcased a frame that seemingly belongs to the middleweight division. But it isn't really surprising given that 'The Notorious' reportedly walks around close to 180 pounds when he's not preparing for a fight.

Check out Conor McGregor's body transformation:

The question now is whether the former two-division UFC champ will choose to remain at lightweight or opt to compete at welterweight when he returns to action.

McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing streak at, with both losses coming against Dustin Poirier. The last time he tasted victory was against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in a welterweight showdown. Interestingly, the last time McGregor found success as a lightweight was against Eddie Alvarez, back in 2016.

Conor McGregor's coach jokes that the Irishman will return to compete at middleweight

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh recently gave an update regarding his star pupil's recovery. Per Kavanagh's update, the Irishman is now ready to take on combat sports training as he prepares for an eventual return to action. During an interview with Submission Radio, the Straight Blast Gym patriarch said:

"He's going to be back on the mats now in the next couple of weeks with me. He's doing a lot of strength training at the moment. The guy's jacked, I think he's going back as a middleweight. But he'll be back on the mats with me shortly. We'll start off with combat sports training again... Look, we'll start with drills and I actually joked and I said, 'Look, I'd rather if we just start off with some techniques, some drills, let's see where you're going.' And he's like, 'No, I'm gonna do five by five (five rounds and five minutes), that's what I'm going back to do.'"

Check out John Kavanagh's update on Conor McGregor:

