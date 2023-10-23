Has Dana White already signed Michael 'Venom' Page? Here's how the UFC CEO addressed the rumors in Abu Dhabi

Michael 'Venom' Page is a mixed martial arts free agent after a decade-long run signed to Bellator. Following rumors of a meeting between the welterweight and UFC officials in Abu Dhabi prior to UFC 294, promotional frontman Dana White revealed that he is interested in bringing 'Venom' to the promotion.

Speaking at the UFC 294 post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO was asked about a potential deal between the two sides, responding:

"Listen, he's a kid that we're definitely interested in and he's interested, too, so, possibly."

Check out Dana White's comments on signing Michael 'Venom' Page below:

Expand Tweet

While 'Venom' has been one of the biggest stars signed to Bellator, the company's future is unclear as it is reportedly being shopped. He has compiled a record of 21 wins and just two losses in his mixed martial arts career, with just four fights coming outside of Bellator.

Page, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in mixed martial arts, has 13 victories via knockout, three victories via submission and five victories via decision. He has never been submitted; however, he has been knocked out once and lost via decision once. 'Venom' has 13 first-round finishes, 10 of which were knockouts.

Why did Michael 'Venom' Page leave Bellator?

Michael 'Venom' Page made his Bellator debut at Bellator 93 in March 2013 at the age of 25 years old. He had been with the company for more than a decade before becoming a mixed martial arts free agent. Page announced his free agency back in July while speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, stating:

"I am currently unemployed. I'm officially - I think it hasn't happened for me since after my second fight - I'm officially a free agent. No longer with Bellator, at the moment, so just exploring this space currently."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on becoming a mixed martial arts free agent below:

Expand Tweet

While it has been more than three months since 'Venom' made the announcement, he has not announced the next step of his career. He has, however, helped drive speculation that he will join the UFC by showing up to multiple events and even claiming that he wants a top-five or top-10 opponent if he joins the promotion. Although nothing is official, if he does sign with the UFC, his status as a veteran star will likely ensure that his demand is met.