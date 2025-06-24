Has either of Jon Jones' brothers ever been arrested? A closer look at the Jones family's legal history

Jon Jones has unfortunately had his fair share of run-ins with the law and his brothers have also found themselves in controversy and been arrested. Jones' brothers are also well known professional athletes, who play in the NFL, and have been found liable for not abiding by the league's code of conduct.

After announcing his retirement last Saturday, reports circulated on social media of Jones' latest infraction, which transpired earlier this year. Jones' career and public perception had been tarnished as a result of a 2015 hit-and-run and failed PED tests that resulted in him being stripped of his light heavyweight championship.

Jones' younger brother, Chandler, is a defensive end who was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl on four occasions and was a member of the New England Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl winning team. He was arrested in 2023 for reportedly violating a protective order after burning items that belonged to his son's mother.

Jones' eldest brother, Arthur, is also a former NFL defensive end and spent eight years in the league, winning the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. Arthur hasn't been arrested like his brothers, however, he was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 NFL season after testing positive for PEDs.

Check out MMA Orbit's post featuring body cam footage related to Jon Jones' latest legal issue below:

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani says Jon Jones isn't MMA GOAT due to infractions

Ariel Helwani recently stated his belif that Jon Jones' legal and PED infractions should be a reason why he shouldn't be considered the MMA GOAT.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Helwani mentioned that Jones' reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall, past PED test failures and legal troubles are a deciding factor in why he favors Georges St-Pierre in the GOAT debate:

"If you think [Jones is] the greatest of all time, God bless, you have a very strong case. But in my opinion, Georges St-Pierre never embarrassed himself, never embarrassed the organization, never cheated, never got caught using PEDs. Beat the undisputed champion at 170 [pounds], beat the undisputed champion at 185 [pounds], never held up the division, vacated the title when he needed to, came back when he needed to. There's no debate."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments regarding Jon Jones below (8:18):

