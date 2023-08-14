Has Floyd Mayweather ever lost? A deep look at his amateur and professional records

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the greatest boxers of all time, commonly mentioned in the same breath as fellow all-time greats like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Robinson. His claim to fame was his unbeaten run of 50 wins, suffering no losses, draws or no-contests. His record is spotless.

However, that record only accounts for all of his professional bouts, but says nothing about his time on the amateur scene. Indeed, Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s obsession with never losing was first sparked during his days as an amateur boxer, where his record sits at 84 wins and 6 losses.

Expand Tweet

But who are the men who defeated 'Money,' when the likes of Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao couldn't? His first 12 fights as an amateur were successful, but his first taste of defeat came against Martin Castillo in the latter's amateur debut, no less. It was a stinging loss, for his foe never matched the dizzying heights Mayweather managed to reach.

His other loss was handed to him by Carlos Navarro, who also failed to notch himself into the annals of professional boxing history like Mayweather did. He also lost to Juan Carlos Ramires. After bouncing back with a five-fight win streak, Floyd Mawyeather Jr. faced Noureddine Medjhoud at the 1995 AIBA World Championships.

That bout led to another defeat for the man who would one day come to be known as 'Money.' Afterward, he was handed five more losses by Tigran Uzlyan, Augie Sanchez, and Serafim Todorov, with the latter being regarded as a controversial robbery in the 1996 Olympic semifinals.

While six of his losses are known, the other three have been difficult to pinpoint. Thus, there is some variance to his record, with listings showing his amateur record as 84-5, 84-8 and 84-9.

Who did Floyd Mayweather Jr. face in his last professional boxing match?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stunned the combat sports world back in 2017 when he and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor agreed to face each other in a blockbuster boxing match. The bout was expected by many to break the 4.6 million pay-per-view buy record set by Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao.

Expand Tweet

While the pair's matchup didn't exceed that figure, it did reach 4.3 million pay-per-view buys. The bout ended as many had expected, with a victory for Mayweather. Since retiring from professional boxing, 'Money' has taken part in multiple exhibition matches, including one against Logan Paul.