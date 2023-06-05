Has Jake Paul accepted Nate Diaz's request for change of location? Here's what their latest posts suggest

Jake Paul is confident that he will bounce back from his first career loss and showcase his improvements as a boxer when he fights Nate Diaz.

The fight's venue has been a hot topic of late after Diaz was made aware of Texas' athletic commission stance on cannabis. He recently took to Twitter and insinuated that perhaps the location for the fight needed to be changed and included a GIF that explained the reasoning behind it.

He wrote:

"We gonna have to move states"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 We gonna have to move states We gonna have to move states https://t.co/sq85apLZwc

"August 5 @RealFightINC"

The Stockton native then tweeted a poster of the event for August 5 and it appears as though the location will remain the same. Paul also took to Twitter and tweeted the poster with a message of his own to the former TUF winner. The 26-year-old mentioned that he plans to ruin Diaz' trilogy plans with Conor McGregor, writing:

"In 2 months I get to silence the street bu**y. Nate Diaz your time is about to be up. F*** your trilogy plans. #PaulDiaz"

Jake Paul @jakepaul In 2 months I get to silence the street bully. Nate Diaz your time is about to be up. Fuck your trilogy plans. #PaulDiaz In 2 months I get to silence the street bully. Nate Diaz your time is about to be up. Fuck your trilogy plans. #PaulDiaz https://t.co/dqiFMDVshI

At the moment, Dallas, Texas will still host the boxing bout between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. So it seems as though the athletic commission won't be a factor in the bout taking place according to plan.

Trailer released for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) recently uploaded the trailer for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer retweeted the trailer to his Twitter account, which features sparring footage as well as UFC fighters such as former featherweight champion Max Holloway and reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards commenting on the bout. The trailer included a caption noting that both fighters have a mutual respect for each other, but they intend to leave it all in the ring on August 5.

MVP wrote:

"This fight has been brewing for a long time. Both men respect each other for their in ring/cage accomplishments, but despise each other outside of. This is MVP. This is Real Fight. This is War! #PaulDiaz...Ready For War - SAT AUG 5, live on DAZN globally from Dallas, Texas."

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions



Ready For War - SAT AUG 5, live on DAZN globally from Dallas, Texas. This fight has been brewing for a long time. Both men respect each other for their in ring/cage accomplishments, but despise each other outside of. This is MVP. This is Real Fight. This is War! #PaulDiaz Ready For War - SAT AUG 5, live on DAZN globally from Dallas, Texas. This fight has been brewing for a long time. Both men respect each other for their in ring/cage accomplishments, but despise each other outside of. This is MVP. This is Real Fight. This is War! #PaulDiaz Ready For War - SAT AUG 5, live on DAZN globally from Dallas, Texas. https://t.co/oTFvWtac2M

It will be interesting to see whether 'The Problem Child' can bounce back from his loss to Tommy Fury or if Diaz will prove that he is the better boxer.

Poll : 0 votes