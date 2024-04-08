Has Jon Jones ever lost a title fight? Revisiting near-perfect UFC record of 'Bones'

Jon Jones is a towering figure in the annals of UFC history, with a formidable record that cements his status as one of the sport's greatest fighters. From his explosive debut in 2008 to his recent triumphs, 'Bones' has left an indelible mark on the octagon.

His victory over Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua at UFC 228 catapulted him to unprecedented heights, making him the youngest UFC champion at just 12 years old. But has Jon Jones lost a title fight?

Has Jon Jones ever lost a title fight?

Jones has never lost a title fight. His lone defeat came in a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009, a fight that many believe should have been ruled a no-contest. He landed a 12-6 elbow, an illegal and highly controversial strike, which prompted the referee to intervene.

Additionally, a 2017 victory over Daniel Cormier was overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test by 'Bones'. Despite these setbacks, Jones' dominance within the championship spotlight remains undeniable.

While undefeated in title fights, Jones has certainly had some close calls. His 2013 battle with Alexander Gustafsson is widely considered to be one of the greatest fights ever. The judges awarded Jones a decision victory, but many felt it was a much closer fight than the scorecards reflected.

Similarly, his 2020 fight against Dominick Reyes was a razor-thin decision win for Jones.

Despite the setbacks, the 36-year-old's trajectory remained steadfast, punctuated by multiple championship reigns and accolades. From clinching the interim UFC light heavyweight title to earning recognition as FIghter of the Year in 2011, Jones' legacy extends far beyond his octagon appearances.

Jones has racked up an impressive 15 victories in UFC title fights, the most in the promotion's history. He has captured the light-heavyweight championship belt twice and claimed the heavyweight crown at UFC 285 last year.

The Hall of Famer's dominance is perhaps best exemplified by his extensive list of title fight victories, including monumental clashes against renowned adversaries such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos, etc.

Jon Jones' heavyweight title reign is on hold due to an injury

Jon Jones, who has recorded 11 UFC title defenses, hasn't yet defended his newly acquired heavyweight crown. After defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023, Jones was set to face Stipe Miocic but withdrew due to a pectoral injury.

The heavyweight title picture was further muddied when the Jones-Miocic fight fell through. The UFC replaced it with an interim title bout won by Tom Aspinall. As of April 2024, Jones remains sidelined with his injury, further delaying his first heavyweight title defense.

