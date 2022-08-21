Has Kamaru Usman been stopped in MMA before his KO loss at UFC 278?

Kamaru Usman's two losses in professional MMA have both come via stoppage. Usman recently lost his UFC welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278, after the Englishman landed a perfect head kick in the fifth round.

However, this wasn't the first time 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had been stopped in the cage. The former UFC champion lost to Jose Caceres in his second-ever professional MMA bout, with Caceres submitting Usman in round one at CFA 11: Kyle vs. Wiuff 2.

Caceres had a 3-3 record at the time and wasn't expected to beat the Nigerian-born American. Since beating the former UFC champion, 'Know Way' has continued to have an average MMA career, with an overall record of 15 wins and 12 losses. The 35-year-old's most recent bout came in 2021, where he lost to Angelo Trevino at XMMA 3.

Kamaru Usman didn't let his first defeat hold him back. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' remained unbeaten for around nine years after his first loss in 2013. Leon Edwards became only the second fighter to beat Usman last night, but it's likely the duo will rematch after the Englishman was trailing on the scorecards before the spectacular head kick.

How many times did Kamaru Usman successfully defend his UFC welterweight title?

Before suffering his second defeat in professional MMA against Leon Edwards last night, Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight belt five times in the organization.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' beat Tyron Woodley at UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith in 2019 to win the title. His debut defense of the belt came against his long-time foe Colby Covington, with Usman winning via a fifth-round stoppage.

Usman then went on to beat Jorge Masvidal twice and Gilbert Burns, before once again taking on Covington at UFC 268 last year. The Nigerian-American beat 'Chaos' once again, this time via unanimous decision.

Usman will now have to earn his title back, with a rematch against Edwards likely to happen given the scorecards. Usman won rounds two through four according to all of the judges' cards, with the Englishman winning just the first stanza before snatching the title in the last minute of the bout.

