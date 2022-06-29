How many MMA fights does retired American Muay Thai fighter Kevin Ross have?

Kevin Ross is widely known for his successful kickboxing career across multiple organizations, however, Ross also ventured into MMA in 2006. The 41-year-old only fought once in the sport and lost to Angelo Antuna at Tuff-N-Uff in Las Vegas.

This is the only time that the kickboxer has ventured into MMA and given the result, it's not hard to see why. Ross competed within the Bellator brand, but fought in Bellator Kickboxing - which ended in 2019 after being founded just three years earlier.

The closest Ross has gotten to the UFC is being on Joe Rogan's podcast during the JRE episode #1417 in January 2020. The two martial artists spoke about a wide range of topics, from alcohol addiction to kickboxing.

"That's all that I did, that's all me and my friends did was just drink."

During the podcast episode, Ross explains his journey from being an alcoholic to kickboxing champion. When Rogan asked the former kickboxer what made him transition away from drinking, Ross stated that Muay Thai played a big role in his recovery.

Listen to the full JRE episode here:

What is Kevin Ross' professional kickboxing record?

As mentioned, Ross is much more known for his kickboxing abilities than his efforts in the MMA world. During the 41-year-old's career, he achieved a record of 45 wins and 14 losses.

He's a former Bellator Kickboxing featherweight champion, WBC International champion, WBC USA national champion, FIDAM welterweight champion and United States Muay Thai Federation welterweight champion.

His final fight was in 2021 at TRIUMPHANT 11 when facing Asa Ten Pow in Miami, Florida. Ross lost via TKO doctor stoppage in the third round and would leave the sport for good after the defeat.

But Kevin Ross can look back on a very successful career, having fought in six different countries in his professional life. He was also a Bellator Kickboxing pioneer, winning four out of his seven bouts in the organization.

The 41-year-old also won the Bellator title, but today the kickboxing organization is no longer an active company - closing in 2019.

