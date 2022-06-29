Are Gina Carano and Kevin Ross still together?

Gina Carano and her long-time boyfriend Kevin Ross are still together. MMA icon Carano and American kickboxer Ross first started dating in 2005. The mixed martial arts star credits Ross for getting her started in combat sports.

Ross and Carano broke up in 2008 but later rekindled their romance in 2015 and have been together ever since. In an Instagram post in 2015, Ross announced that the two fighters were getting back together:

" We've kept things under wraps as to not want to invite the entire world into our relationship, although I think it's been pretty evident that we are back together. So happy 6 month anniversary to my beautiful angel. For those of you that don't know we dated for 4 years, were broken up for a decade then got back together on the 14th anniversary of the day we met."

Ross is a former Bellator kickboxing featherweight champion. The fighter during his illustrious Muay-Thai career clinched the WBC Muay-Thai American welterweight title and WBC Muay-Thai international super-lightweight title.

The American holds a record of forty-eight wins and sixteen losses in his pro-Muay-Thai career. Nicknamed 'The Soul Assassin', Ross retired from professional Muay-Thai in 2021.

Gina Carano is considered one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. 'Conviction' competed under the banner of organizations like EliteXC and Strikeforce. She holds a pro-MMA record of seven wins and one loss.

Gina Carano on how she first got into MMA

In an interview with longtime talk show host Conan O'Brien, Carano revealed that she began training MMA because of her boyfriend. In response to O'Brien's question on how a beautiful woman like herself got into combat sports, Carano said:

"Well I was drinking forties with my ex-boyfriend one night... He wanted to kinda change his life. So he woke up the nextday and went to a gym and started training. And then I went in and watched him, like the good girl friend I was and then I started training five months later"

Gina Carano said that after training for five months, she had a sparring session with a female fighter at a gym in San Fransisco. According to 'Conviction', once the session was over, she realized that fighting was something that she enjoyed.

Despite not having fought since her 2009 loss to Cris Cyborg, Gina Carano is still under contract with the UFC. Since her exit from the world of MMA, Carano has acted in many Hollywood films and series.

