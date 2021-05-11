Who is MMA fighter-turned-actress Gina Carano dating and what does her boyfriend do?

Gina Carano got back with her ex-boyfriend Kevin Ross in June 2015, 14 years after their first meeting. The MMA fighter-turned-actress posted intimate pictures with Ross, who is a professional kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter.

The pair only confirmed their relationship in December 2015, half a year after they had patched up. Going public with their relationship, Gina's partner Kevin said -

"For those of you that don't know we dated for 4 years, were broken up for a decade then got back together on the 14th anniversary of the day we met. Gina is not only the reason I'm even doing what I am but literally the reason that I'm even alive and walking around still. You are my inspiration, my best friend, my everything!!!"

Gina Carano joined martial arts for Kevin Ross

Gina Carano was an elite MMA athlete at one point and she never shied from crediting her partner for her career. The turning point came when Carano accompanied her boyfriend to a training session under the famous Muay Thai trainer, Master Toddy.

Recalling the incident, Gina Carano told the Las Vegas Sun Fighting in a 2009 interview -

“I went and saw (Kevin) train and the Muay Thai master called me fat. He told me, ‘Hey, baby, you need to train; you’re too fat; you need to train.’ I was overweight at the time, and so I signed up and ever since then my life has changed and taken off,”

Speaking about their time as competitive sparring partners, Gina Carano further added -

“When we were dating we used to beat the crap out of each other. It would be pretty funny to watch because I’d get emotional and try and knock his head off and he would have to gently put me in my place."

Kevin Ross holds a 45-15 kickboxing record with 14 KO/TKO wins to his name. While the 40 year old remains unclear about his retirement, he has been unable to register a win since 2017. Ross also competed in his lone MMA bout in 2006 which he lost to Angelo Antuna via submission.