Is former MMA sensation Gina Carano married?

No, Gina Carano is not married yet. The 38-year-old mixed martial artist-turned actress has been in and out of a few relationships but has never officially tied the knot.

Her first-known boyfriend was Kevin Ross, who is an American muay thai fighter and former mixed martial artist. It was when she was dating Kevin Ross that Gina Carano was introduced to muay thai before she transitioned into MMA. The two dated in the early 2000s for four years before parting ways.

Gina Carano went on to become one of the pioneers of women's MMA. In her first fight, she participated in the first-ever sanctioned women's bout in Nevada. Carano fought Leiticia Pestovа under the World Extreme Fighting banner in June of 2006 and won the fight within 38 seconds of the first round.

After amassing a pro MMA record of 6-0-0, Gina Carano famously fought Cris Cyborg at Strikeforce: Carano vs Cyborg. She lost the bout via TKO and has not competed in MMA since then.

7 years ago today in Strikeforce, Gina Carano & Cris Cyborg were the first ever female main event in #MMAHistory pic.twitter.com/8s1cdhTkHO — MMA Latest (@MMALatestNws) August 15, 2016

Gina Carano also dated 'Superman' star Henry Cavill in the early 2010s. However, she got back together with Kevin Ross in 2015 and the two are reportedly still together.

Gina Carano is under contract with the UFC

Gina Carano was a professional MMA fighter when the sport began to expand in the public sphere. This phase in professional MMA also saw the formation of new promotions along with mergers of pre-existing promotions.

One such trade occurred when Strikeforce purchased the assets of ProElite, Carano was a part of the roster. Strikeforce was then acquired by the UFC and the acquisition included the transfer of Strikeforce's roster to the UFC.

Even though Carano had stopped competing in MMA, she had four fights left in her contract with Strikeforce. Here's what UFC President Dana White said about Gina Carano's contract in 2014.

"Gina is under contract. She’s got four fights left on her Strikeforce contract," said White.

However, Dana White clarified that Gina Carano was not returning to MMA.

"Never once have I talked to Gina Carano. I don’t really know her that well. I met her at a fight one time. She’s sweet. She’s beautiful. I like her. That’s it. Never once did I say Gina was coming back. That’s some rumor that got started," White clarified.

Gina Carano shifted from the Octagon to Hollywood in 2011. Despite the recent controversy she caused, Carano has had a rather successful career.