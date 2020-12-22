Gina Carano: Height, Weight, Spouse & MMA Records

Former Strikeforce women's featherweight title contender Gina Carano is one of many MMA fighters to enter the acting world after retiring from the cage.

Carano competed in MMA professionally for more than three years after pursuing her career as an actress. She fought in defunct promotions Strikeforce and EliteXC before achieving fame with the Disney television show "The Mandalorian."

Here's a closer look at Gina Carano's height, weight, spouse, and MMA career.

Gina Carano: Height

Gina Carano stands at the height of 5 ft 6 in or 167 cm, with a reach of 66,5 in (169cm). The average height for the women's featherweight division is 5 ft 7 in.

2008 was the year that Carano's MMA career got the most attention. Being voted "Hottest Woman in America," the women's MMA icon was also the fastest-rising search on Google and the third most searched person on Yahoo.

Gina Carano: Weight

Although Gina Carano made her MMA career debut in the bantamweight weight class and competed for the Strikeforce women's featherweight title, most of her fights happened in the catchweight division.

Advertisement

Currently weighing around 143 lbs, Carano would be competing in the women's featherweight division.

Gina Carano: Spouse

The MMA fighter-turner-actress had a long relationship with kickboxing star Kevin Ross. Being a champion in Muay Thai, Ross was the person who introduced Carano to the fighting world.

The last relationship Carano had that became public was with actor Henry Cavill, famous for playing Superman in the new DC superhero movies series.

At the moment, Carano is reportedly single.

Advertisement

She is the daughter of former NFL quarterback Glenn Cardano.

Gina Carano: MMA Records

Starting her fighting career in Muay Thai, Gina Carano achieved an impressive record of 12-1-1. Her kickboxing performances called the attention of other fighting aficionados, such as World Extreme Fighting founder Jamie Levine.

The WEF president invited Carano to fight in the first-ever sanctioned female MMA bout in Nevada, where most UFC fights happen nowadays. Carano defeated Leiticia Pestova in 38 seconds to show she meant business in the MMA world.

From there, Carano would win another six bouts before losing the inaugural Strikeforce women's featherweight title to Cris Cyborg. But during her winning trajectory, the "Mandalorian" star became one of MMA's most recognizable personalities.

After impressive wins over Rosi Sexton and Elaina Maxwell, Carano's popularity skyrocketed. Although Carano rejected the title, she was regarded by many as the "face of women's MMA."

Breaking records in and out the cage, Carano's bout with Maxwell was the first Strikeforce women's fight ever, and she was also involved in the first women's fight broadcast on Showtime when she faced Julie Kedzie in 2007.

By 2008, Carano was in almost all "hottest celebrities" lists, and her name was in the top ten most searched in Yahoo. She also ranked fifth on Yahoo's 'Top Ten Influential Women of 2008' list.

Such popularity led Carano to start her acting career but also got her chances in her initial vocation, fighting. The mixed martial artist was invited to fight in the launch of Strikeforce's women's featherweight championship, where she would taste defeat for the first time.

Advertisement

The title bout with Cris Cyborg occurred in 2009 in San Jose, California, and marked the first time two women headlined a major MMA event. Over 500,000 people watched Carano get knocked out only one second away from the end of the first round.

After the title fight loss, Carano decided to focus more on her acting career and hasn't competed in a professional MMA bout ever since.

However, Carano was still under contract with Strikeforce when the UFC bought the promotion in 2011. The UFC expected to bring Carano to the octagon for the first time against Ronda Rousey in 2014, but a deal was never reached.

With a professional MMA record of six wins and only one loss, fans still expect to see the 38-year-old returning to her former career for at least one fight.