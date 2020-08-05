Sasha Banks wants to beat up Gina Carano, sends a threatening message on Twitter

Ever since moving on from her MMA career, Gina Carano has gone on to become a popular name in Hollywood. The former Strikeforce competitor also seems to be a fan of two Superstars from RAW, namely Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler.

Banks and Baszler kicked off a new rivalry on the latest episode of RAW as the Queen of Spades decked the Legit Boss with a well-placed punch to the jaw during a backstage segment.

Gina Carano reacted to a tweet of the segment on the WWE Universe handle by expressing her desire to attend her first WWE event. Carano also called Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler as two of her absolute favourites.

And just like that I want to attend my first @WWEUniverse event.. @SashaBanksWWE & @QoSBaszler 💙💜💙 two of my favorites. https://t.co/2SbwIkLjAC — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

One of my fave Star Wars characters! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 4, 2020

Sasha Banks, as expected, stayed true to her on-screen heel persona by stating that she wants to beat up Carano. Banks felt that Carano wouldn't last in the WWE Universe, but the former MMA fighter is welcomed to give it a shot.

And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too... you wouldn’t last in my Universe but you’re welcome to try 😈 #2BeltzBanks https://t.co/vqjaB3OKb8 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020

Could we see a Gina Carano vs. Sasha Banks showdown in the WWE?

Banks may want to choose her words wisely as Gina Carano is an established mixed martial artist with a record of seven wins and one loss. Carano was part of the historic fight against Cris Cyborg to crown the inaugural Strikeforce Women's Featherweight Champion back in 2009. Despite Carano suffering her first professional MMA loss during that fight, it was the first women's contest to headline a major MMA event.

Carano retired after the defeat, but she wouldn't have any regrets as the 38-year-old star is experiencing a very successful career in Hollywood.

Could professional wrestling also be something that she'd be interested in trying? WWE would ideally love to have her on board as she has the mainstream appeal - while also possessing a legitimate combat background - similar to Ronda Rousey. For now, Carano is tied up with her acting assignments, but a possible storyline with Sasha Banks shouldn't be confusing to explore for WWE if they manage to work something out in the future.

Coming to Sasha Banks, the RAW Women's Champion will defend the title against Asuka at SummerSlam. In the meantime, WWE has included Shayna Baszler in the storyline, and the former NXT Women's Champion will take on Bayley on next week's episode of RAW.