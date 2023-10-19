Has Khabib Nurmagomedov ever trained Khamzat Chimaev? A look at the Chechen fighter's team and coaches ahead of UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev's rise to fame in the UFC has been like no other. 'Borz' has made quite the name for himself in a short period of time and is currently one of the most famous fighters on the promotion's roster.

While Chimaev's striking abilities cannot be undermined, he is known for his grappling-heavy style. The same has often led to comparisons with Khabib Nurmagomedov as many believe that the Swede has trained under the former UFC lightweight champion.

However, that is not the case. 'Borz' trained under Andreas Michael at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden. However, it was recently announced that he has emigrated to the UAE. It is unclear if Michael is still coaching him at the moment. Alan Nascimento is the Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach of Chimaev. Moreover, UFC fighters like Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi are also a part of his team.

With a team of this stature, Khamzat Chimaev will look to put on yet another dominating performance at UFC 294 this weekend. Having last fought over a year ago, Chimaev is set to return to the octagon against Kamaru Usman. It is worth noting that he was supposed to go up against Paulo Costa, however; he was forced to pull out of the fight.

Darren Till predicts easy victory for Khamzat Chimaev over Kamaru Usman

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, a lot has been said bout who will win the fight. Considering the recent record of the two fighters, many believe that Chimaev will not be troubled by what Usman brings, including former UFC fighter Darren Till.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Till discussed the matchup and predicted that Chimaev would make light work of the former UFC welterweight champion. He said:

"Usman’s got b***s, but I just think Khamzat is going to run over him, I do. As much as I’m his friend, I’m his biggest fan, Khamzat. I think he’s going to run over Usman. All respect to him. He is a GOAT, but yeah – I think Khamzat is going to rag doll him. I do, sorry to say."

Take a look at the clip below:

Expand Tweet