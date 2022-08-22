Has Manon Fiorot's UFC Paris bout against Katlyn Chookagian been rescheduled?

Yes, Manon Fiorot's bout against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Paris has once again had an issue and has now been rescheduled to UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

Fiorot was originally meant to fight Chookagian in her home country, but the No.1-ranked women's flyweight withdrew from the bout, with Jessica Andrade stepping in. However, Andrade also pulled out of the fight through injury, leaving Chookagian with a ticket to Paris once again.

But after an injury to Fiorot, the bout was forced off the UFC Paris card and will now take place at UFC 280 on October 22. With that, Fiorot will miss out on a rare chance to fight in front of a home crowd.

Since joining the UFC, Manon Fiorot has quickly risen up the rankings, winning all of her bouts within the organization. The French fighter has fought four times in the octagon, winning half of them via second-round stoppages. In her latest outing, 'The Beast' took on Jennifer Maia and won via unanimous decision after three rounds.

Fiorot has beaten Victoria Leonardo, Tabatha Ricci, Mayra Bueno Silva and Maia since joining the UFC back in 2021. Her scheduled bout against Katlyn Chookagian will be the French fighter's first UFC pay-per-view appearance.

Who is the only woman to have beaten Manon Fiorot in professional MMA?

Despite Manon Fiorot having an amazing professional MMA record of nine wins and just one loss, the French fighter lost her debut against Leah McCourt at Cage Warriors 94.

Northern Ireland's McCourt narrowly won on the judges' scorecards, with a split decision going in her favor back in 2018. That wasn't the only time that 'The Beast' has been beaten in combat sport, with the UFC fighter losing twice on the amateur scene.

The 32-year-old lost to both Camilla Mannes and Cornelia Holm during her amateur MMA career. Mannes managed to beat Fiorot via submission, while Holm outpointed the Frenchwoman.

Since suffering her debut defeat against McCourt, Fiorot has remained unbeaten, even after joining the UFC in 2021 and facing some of the toughest women in her division.

Edited by Harvey Leonard