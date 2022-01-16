Katlyn Chookagian first fighter to reach 10 UFC wins with no finishes

Katlyn Chookagian wasn't happy with being called a point fighter. However, an interesting stat suggests that she embodies the term more than any other athlete on the UFC roster.

Chookagian became the first fighter to reach 10 wins in the octagon without a single finish. This comes after 'The Blonde Fighter' scored her third consecutive unanimous decision win. She defeated Jennifer Maia on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA UFC wins with no finishes. Katlyn Chookagian is the first fighter in history to reachUFC wins with no finishes. #UFCVegas46 Katlyn Chookagian is the first fighter in history to reach 🔟 UFC wins with no finishes. #UFCVegas46 https://t.co/3ycGjq7Ioo

Chookagian completely outclassed Maia in their three-round showdown. The former title challenger used volume striking combined with wrestling to smother the Brazilian from wire to wire.

After the fight, Chookagian claimed that her goal has always remained the same – to become a UFC champion. With that in mind, 'The Blonde Fighter' said she's willing to take on any contender. During the post-fight interview, Chookagian said:

"I’m really happy. I’ve been trying a lot of new things. Since I started, the goal has always been to be UFC champion. If there’s any girls in the top 10 that I haven’t fought, I will fight them or I will fight them again. Whatever I have to do."

Chookagian also became the winningest fighter in the UFC women's flyweight division. She set a new record with eight wins, moving ahead of divisional monarch Valentina Shevchenko.

The last time Chookagian finished an opponent was back in March 2016 at CFFC 57: Gaudinot vs. Honorio. That night, she knocked out Stephanie Bragayrac in the first round with a brutal knee strike.

Katlyn Chookagian pushes back on 'point fighter' criticism

Katlyn Chookagian has shown nothing but consistency throughout her UFC career. However, the Pennsylvanian's style isn't particularly popular among a segment of fans.

Guy @SoxMMA @bokamotoESPN Not trying to hate, I’m sure she’s a good person. One of my least favorite fighters to watch, ever. How you fight is a choice, and it’s what makes this sport special. This girl decided point fighting was the way, and also decided to yell instead of breathe over every strike. @bokamotoESPN Not trying to hate, I’m sure she’s a good person. One of my least favorite fighters to watch, ever. How you fight is a choice, and it’s what makes this sport special. This girl decided point fighting was the way, and also decided to yell instead of breathe over every strike.

After being called a point fighter on social media, Chookagian issued a response on why she always fights on the side of caution. In a now-deleted tweet, the 33-year-old said:

"Hey guy! I’m sorry we have diff opinions on our “choices” of fighting.. I prefer to hit my opponent and not take damage so I can have less injuries and brain damage while collecting my full paycheck to go back healthy and happy to my family. Maybe the way you fight is better…"

Katlyn Chookagian's deleted tweet

