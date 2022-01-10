UFC Predictions: UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

This weekend sees the first UFC event of 2022, as Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze throw down at Las Vegas APEX center.

This Fight Night is pretty low on name value thanks to a number of fight cancellations, but with a huge featherweight main event, it should still be worth watching.

So with that in mind, here are the predicted outcomes for this weekend's Fight Night event.

#1: UFC featherweight division: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze had an excellent 2021 in the octagon and will look to start 2022 with a bang

Initially, this fight simply looked like an exciting one between two of the promotion's better 145 lbs fighters. With last week’s announcement that Max Holloway is out of his upcoming featherweight title fight with Alexander Volkanovski, things have gotten a little more serious.

Despite Kattar being ranked No.5 and Chikadze ranked No.8 in the division, there’s a very real chance that the winner would have the best argument for replacing Holloway in the upcoming title bout. That means there are big stakes on the line.

Kattar hasn’t fought since his loss to Holloway last January. In fact, by the time he steps into the octagon this weekend, it’ll be almost a year to the day that he was beaten by ‘Blessed’.

The Bostonian has now been a part of the promotion's roster for over four years, and for the most part, he’s been very successful. He’s put together a record of 6-3, and has beaten the likes of Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige.

Unfortunately, Kattar’s three losses have all followed a similar pattern. He’s an excellent striker who primarily uses his boxing and possesses brutal power in his shots. However, he seems to struggle with more dynamic fighters who can use angles to either outstrike him or take him down.

So, does Chikadze possess those skills? Based on what we’ve seen of him thus far, it feels likely.

‘The Ninja’ has put together a run of seven straight wins since arriving in the octagon in late 2019. Few fighters enjoyed a better 2021 than him as he defeated tough veterans Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza, both via TKO.

The Georgian is a renowned kickboxer with truly explosive skills. While it took him time to find his best form inside the octagon, he now looks fully comfortable both on the feet and on the ground.

His fight with Barboza, for instance, showed him to have incredible poise under pressure, and the finish was phenomenal.

Essentially, you’d have to favor Chikadze in this fight. Kattar definitely has the punching power to hurt him, but it might be hard for him to catch his faster opponent, and it’s more likely that he’ll be on the defensive from the off.

Kattar is clearly tough, considering he took an absolute beating from Holloway and wasn’t finished, but the likelihood is that this will be another tricky night for him.

The pick: Chikadze via unanimous decision

Edited by C. Naik