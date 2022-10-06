Has NFL star Le'Veon Bell ever fought before ahead of boxing match against former UFC vet Uriah Hall?

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell is scheduled to face former UFC middleweight fighter Uriah Hall on October 29, 2022.

Prior to this, Bell fought another NFL legend, Adrian Peterson, in an exhibition boxing match. Although the bout faced some issues with respect to delays caused by the unavailability of fighters on the main card, it eventually went through on September 10, 2022.

Le'Veon Bell's first taste of the sweet science ended in a fifth-round victory. Bell knocked his opponent down, and the referee waved the fight off after rendering Peterson unable to continue.

Bell will take on Hall on the undercard of the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and MMA legend Anderson Silva in Glendale, Arizona.

The football legend already seems to have found his footing in the world of combat sports. The NFL star recently sat down for an interview with ESPN and made the following statement:

"As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them I want in and didn't care who the opponent was... Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he's getting submitted. He is not built like me." [Courtesy - ESPN]

Le'Veon Bell called out Jake Paul much before actually entering the boxing ring

Before signing for his last season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Le'Veon Bell had called out Jake Paul for a boxing match in light of him beating "small dudes who can't box."

Bell took to Twitter to shoot his shot at 'The Problem Child':

Check out the tweet below:

Less than a year after his call-out, Bell is fighting on the undercard of Paul, who seems to have a positive outlook towards his presence on the card. 'The Problem Child' recently said:

"Adding NFL superstar Le'Veon Bell to the card only increases this fight's star power and to have him go head-to-head with a fighter as experienced and dangerous as Uriah Hall. Taking on this challenge is proof that Bell, like myself, is serious about professional boxing and after his knockout of Adrian Peterson, he looks like a force to be reckoned with. Hall on the other hand has already proven himself multiple times in the UFC and we know what he is capable of."

