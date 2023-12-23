"Has nothing to do with my looks" - Nina-Marie Daniele politely shuts down user after being asked to get '10x better at interviewing'

Social media influencer and MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele recently hit back at a fan who criticized her interviewing skills, claiming she's only in the position she's in due to her looks.

2023 has been a huge year for Daniele, who has seen her presence in the MMA space grow exponentially. She has gained popularity for her unique interviewing style, which is based upon asking fighters questions that would never usually be posed by regular journalists.

Recently, Nina-Marie Daniele worked at the UFC 296 event and interviewed Leon Edwards prior to his welterweight title bout against Colby Covington. The interview went viral, which then led to a fan criticizing Daniele for only having her platform due to her looks. They wrote:

"You need to get 10x better at interviewing. You literally only have a platform cause you're hot 😭😂"

A fan criticizing Daniele

Daniele then hit back at the fan, stating that the reason she is successful is because she isn't afraid to have fun during her interviews. She responded:

"Thank you your adfice but if I asked the same typical questions every reporter or journalist asks I wouldn't have the platform I have. It has nothing to do with my looks 😂 my videos go viral bc I'm not afraid to be silly and have fun❤"

Nina-Marie Daniele's response

Nina-Marie Daniele and Helen Yee squash their beef at UFC 296

MMA interviewers Nina-Marie Daniele and Helen Yee appeared to put to bed their issues after meeting each other at UFC 296.

Earlier this year, Daniele and Yee got into an altercation on X (formerly Twitter) after a friendly back-and-forth between the pair turned sour. It started after Yee responded to a fan who stated that Daniele was beating her in terms of views and online engagement.

After the two interviewers initially started out with banter and complimenting each other, Yee soon claimed Daniele had once ignored her text messages. The pair then started to share screenshots of their private conversations.

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, it appears as though all their issues have been put to bed after the pair met and ironed out their issues in person. Daniele shared a photo of them together on social media, putting up their middle fingers to their haters.

Check out the photo here:

Expand Tweet