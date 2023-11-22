“You feed into the ones that make me look like an as*hole” - Nina-Marie Daniele abandons diplomacy in heated social media feud with Helen Yee

Nina-Marie Daniele has responded to the ongoing social media spat with Helen Yee.

In a fiery response to Helen Yee's recent tweets, Nina-Marie Daniele expressed frustration over what she perceives as Yee feeding into negative comments about her.

In a direct response to Helen Yee, Daniele wrote:

"Helen, this is what I’m talking about. You respond to all the negative comments and you feed into the ones that make me look like the a**hole."

Daniele claimed she had approached Yee for an in-person meeting to hash out their differences but was met with silence. She insisted on her attempts to be amicable, saying:

"I was nothing but nice to you; you didn’t say a word... I don’t chase people; if you wanted to chat and talk about what was going on, you would’ve made the effort."

Addressing Yee's claim about waiting for a text back, Daniele asserted:

"I did my part."

She accused Yee of subliminally digging at her to paint Daniele as the 'bad guy.' The model-turned-journalist highlighted her efforts to avoid negativity, stating:

"I’ve never said a word about you and for the record people compare me all the time to you, and I never took the side of those talking bad about you or fed into the negative comments with your name in them."

In the heat of the social media spat, Daniele concluded:

"You’re the good girl, and I’m the bad guy - people love a story, it’s all good, but I’m over it now."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Expand Tweet

Nina-Marie Daniele clears the air on Tom Aspinall's provocative question

Nina-Marie Daniele has stepped forward to clear the air surrounding the recent Tom Aspinall fiasco. The MMA interviewer, known for her bold and unconventional approach, found herself in the spotlight when Aspinall interrupted their conversation with a rather explicit question.

The viral clip prompted Nina-Marie Daniele to address the matter head-on. Taking to X in a video post, she shared her perspective, shedding light on the context of the unusual question. In a post, Daniele expressed her admiration for Tom Aspinall's humor, stating:

"I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor!"

She clarified that Aspinall's question was not meant to offend and revealed the playful dynamic between them.

Daniele explained:

""The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and [he] sees all the crazy weird questions my followers ask me."

Daniele emphasized that she was not offended by Aspinall's question and highlighted the intention behind it:

"He was trying to get a reaction out of me, and he got a good one lol. I asked him some crazy-ass questions too!"

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet