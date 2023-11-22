"Stop f**king comparing"- MMA reporter Helen Yee fires back at internet troll, shuts down unfounded engagement comparison with Nina-Marie Daniele

Nina Marie-Daniele and Helen Yee are undeniably two of the most well-known personalities in the MMA-based reporting and media game. Yee recently slammed an internet troll who tried to compare her online engagement with Marie-Daniele's and clarified that she isn't competing with anyone in the industry.

Yee is widely considered a veteran reporter in the mixed martial arts community thanks to her years of hard work and consistently solid reporting. On the other hand, Marie-Daniele is a fast-rising social media influencer who went viral online for her offbeat and unique interviewing methods.

While she's known for her interviewing skills, Helen Yee is also a professional swimmer, and earlier this year, she stated that she plans to pursue her childhood dream of qualifying for the Olympic swimming trials. She's also immersed herself in training to improve her lap times and gearing up for the Olympic trials.

After one fan recently taunted her on X by pointing out that Nina Marie-Daniele is getting more engagement online, Yee blasted the troll and replied:

"I’m not trying to engagement farm or compete with anyone, so shut the f**k up. I hate social media anyway and have been focused solely on training. Stop fucking comparing different people!"

MMA reporter Helen Yee on being fully focused on swimming

During her recent online interactions with fans, Helen Yee also outlined how her laser-sharp focus on swim training affects her and explained why she hasn't been doing interviews with fighters.

After one fan praised her for not taking the above-mentioned online troll lightly and standing up for herself, Yee explained that she always had a no-nonsense approach regarding her swimming career and wrote:

"Haha, the swimmer me has always been way different, like an alter ego. I’m just so focused on how to improve with swimming. On my mind all the time, and it’s frustrating trying to figure a few things out by myself right now."

After another fan asked why the Nina Marie-Daniele comparisons affected her so badly, Helen Yee explained that she's been completely absorbed in her training, and that's why she hasn't been actively posting fighter interviews online. She wrote:

"Yeah because I’m literally just training hard right now, which is why I haven’t been doing interviews. Have you ever sacrificed everything to pursue a goal that’s a bit insane and takes every ounce of you every single day?"

