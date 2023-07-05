MMA reporter Helen Yee busts out patriotic bikini on 4th of July to celebrate USA’s birthday

MMA reporter Helen Yee, like millions of Americans, finds herself immersed in the symphony of the 4th of July spirit, embracing the significance of this special day commemorating the birth of the United States. On this day, Americans unite and gather for patriotic revelry, enduring the principles that have shaped the nation's history.

Helen Yee, a Las Vegas native and two-time state champion swimmer, has seamlessly transitioned from being an athlete to a sports reporter. Yee brings her firsthand understanding of the competitive environment and deep-rooted passion for athletics to her work. Her MMA knowledge reflects how she conducts herself in interviews with several prominent MMA stars, leading to her YouTube channel becoming a staple for combat sports enthusiasts.

Now established as a respected MMA reporter, has found herself absorbed in the spirit of the 4th of July. She posted an image of herself in a patriotic bikini, and captioned the post:

"Since I really don’t like taking selfies or many pics, here’s one from a few years ago. Hope everyone has a Happy Fourth of July. What are your plans?"

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports Hope everyone has a Happy Fourth of July What’s your plans? Since I really don’t like taking selfies or many pics, here’s one from a few years agoHope everyone has a Happy Fourth of JulyWhat’s your plans? Since I really don’t like taking selfies or many pics, here’s one from a few years ago 😅 Hope everyone has a Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸❤️ What’s your plans? https://t.co/2tNG1hYJO3

Fight fans couldn't help but appreciate Helen Yee's beauty, with several of them showering praises and appreciation. Check out some of the reactions below:

Jabrodie @LeandrewEscobar @HelenYeeSports We all know why you chose this one and we thank you. Happy 4th! @HelenYeeSports We all know why you chose this one and we thank you. Happy 4th!

Bruno @Algumcidadao @HelenYeeSports You look beautiful! I hope you are well! @HelenYeeSports You look beautiful! I hope you are well!

Helen Yee MMA: Reporter receives encouragement from former UFC champion amidst online harassment

Helen Yee has recently become the target of online hate in light of MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele's interview with Sean Strickland going viral. Critics of Yee argue that her content is dull in comparison to Daniele's.

In response to MMA fans who criticized her interview style, Yee confidently suggested that those individuals could spare themselves disappointment by simply ignoring her content. She also emphasized her commitment to covering MMA, explaining that she willingly sacrifices opportunities to cover major sports like NFL.

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports SeeUSoonBoy @SeeUSoonBoyy @cagepotatomma @myoverhandleft She's a robot. She does not ask actual interesting questions. I'm actually curious why and how she has gotten as many interviews as she has. She's been doing this for a very long time and she's extremely boring in every aspect. @cagepotatomma @myoverhandleft She's a robot. She does not ask actual interesting questions. I'm actually curious why and how she has gotten as many interviews as she has. She's been doing this for a very long time and she's extremely boring in every aspect. Then why do you follow me? I’m in this fucking sport because I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS SHIT! Had an opportunity to cover NFL but declined. I truly love watching MMA since WEC days and I’m respectful, or “boring” bc that’s how I was raised. I’m sorry I’m not flirty. twitter.com/seeusoonboyy/s… Then why do you follow me? I’m in this fucking sport because I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS SHIT! Had an opportunity to cover NFL but declined. I truly love watching MMA since WEC days and I’m respectful, or “boring” bc that’s how I was raised. I’m sorry I’m not flirty. twitter.com/seeusoonboyy/s…

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, quickly came out in Yee's defense, writing:

"Helen , if you’re gonna respond , respond to the people who love and support you, they deserve your attention . Not these assholes who hate themselves and everyone around them."

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 @HelenYeeSports Helen , if you’re gonna respond , respond to the people who love and support you, they deserve your attention . Not these assholes who hate themselves and everyone around them @HelenYeeSports Helen , if you’re gonna respond , respond to the people who love and support you, they deserve your attention . Not these assholes who hate themselves and everyone around them 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🙏🏼

