"Respond to the people who love and support you" - Helen Yee receives words of support from an ex-UFC champion in light of online hate

MMA journalist Helen Yee has interviewed some of the most prominent fighters in the UFC. Her YouTube channel ‘HelenYee Sports’ has several million subscribers and the 31-year-old has been a great source of information, especially during the fight week coverage. However, being in the public eye is not always sunshine and rainbow and Helen Yee has faced a fair share of online hatred for a while now.

Recently, Yee was criticized online for being boring in comparison with Nina-Marie Daniele. While responding to an MMA fan that criticized her style of conducting interviews, Yee stated that such people can avoid disappointment by simply staying away from her content. The popular journalist also outlined that she has let go of the opportunities to cover a major sport like NFL and covers MMA only because of her love for the sport.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez obviously knows a thing or two about the highs and lows of public life. The hatred he faced after the first Dustin Poirier fight ended in a no-contest due to an illegal knee from Alvarez is one such incident. The 38-year-old came in support of Yee as she is going through this phase and responded to her Tweet:

“Helen, if you’re gonna respond, respond to the people who love and support you, they deserve your attention. Not these as*holes who hate themselves and everyone around them,” Eddie Alvarez wrote.

Irrespective of the unwarranted hatred being hurled at her, Helen Yee continues to cover MMA and give insights into fighters’ preparation and more.

"It's imminent" - Dricus Du Plessis tells Helen Yee how his fight against Robert Whittaker will go

Yee recently interviewed rising UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis. The South African fighter will square off against former divisional king Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. A win over the second-best fighter in the division warrants Du Plessis a shot at the title.

Not only is Du Plessis confident about getting a finish in the three-round contest, but he is certain that the fight will be absolute fireworks, given Robert Whittaker and his fighting style.

“What’s there to not love about this fight? If you look at my fights, if you look at Whittaker’s fights, it’s always a clash… it’s imminent. Like I always say, I do not have the ability to have a boring fight… Never have, never will. And Whittaker, the same thing,” Du Plessis said.

You can watch Dricus Du Plessis’s comments here (1:39 onwards):

