Tom Aspinall leaves Nina-Marie Daniele stumped with NSFW question during recent interview

Tom Aspinall recently sat down for an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, during which the interim heavyweight champion stunned the famous influencer with a bewildering question.

Marie-Daniele came into the spotlight after being named Playboy Magazine's 'Playmate of the Month' in April 2017 and soon transitioned into an influencer for the UFC. Popularly known as 'Nina Drama,' her talent caught Dana White's eye, and she soon became a regular face at UFC events.

While Nina Marie-Daniele is known for her unique brand of awkward interviews, where she asks MMA fighters hilariously outrageous questions without hesitation, she wasn't prepared for the NSFW question Tom Aspinall had for her.

During a segment of their conversation, Aspinall suddenly interrupted her and stated that he had a question for her. He asked:

"Have you ever been fi**ered by an MMA fighter before?"

Marie-Daniele was left absolutely stumped by the question and initially struggled to make sense of it. After she replied in the negative, Aspinall continued:

"What would it take?... I've seen some really weird questions on your Instagram, so I'm just going to throw one in there."

Michael Bisping on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall matchup

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight matchup. 'The Count' believes that his fellow countryman has what it takes to defeat 'Bones' with a knockout and unify the heavyweight championship.

Aspinall is coming off an incredible first-round knockout over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last weekend. With the win, the 30-year-old Englishman captured the interim heavyweight title and is expected to face the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in his title unification bout.

While the Jones-Miocic fight was initially meant to go down at UFC 295, the reigning heavyweight champion was forced to pull out due to suffering a pectoral tendon tear during training. He's expected to return within 6-8 months. As mentioned, Jones is expected to face Miocic on his return.

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping warned Jon Jones against retiring after the Stipe Miocic fight and urged the MMA legend to stick around for a title unification bout. He said:

"I think if [Jon] Jones doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall and he retires, we know what everyone’s going to say. I don’t even need to say it... Taking Tom down? I don’t know... I think Tom could get back to the feet, but on the feet, I think Tom takes his head off.”

Catch Bisping's comments below (11:15):