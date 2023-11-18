“He was trying to get a reaction out of me” - Nina-Marie Daniele breaks silence after Tom Aspinall’s NSFW question goes viral

In a recent interview with Tom Aspinall, famous influencer Nina-Marie Daniele found herself at the center of attention when the UFC interim heavyweight champion threw an unexpected question her way.

Known for her unconventional interview style, where she fearlessly poses interesting questions to MMA fighters, Nina-Marie Daniele was taken aback by Aspinall's explicit query. Interrupting the conversation, Aspinall asked:

"Have you ever been fi**ered by an MMA fighter before?"

As the viral clip made rounds on the internet, Nina-Marie Daniele took to X to address the matter. In a video post, she shared her perspective, stating:

"I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor! The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and sees all the crazy weird questions my followers ask me. @AspinallMMA is funny AF and he didn’t offend me AT ALL! He was trying to get a reaction out of me and he got a good one lol. I asked him some crazy-ass questions too!"

"Who really cares about 42-year-old Stipe?"- Tom Aspinall on why he deserves title fight with Jon Jones

Fresh off his victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, securing the UFC interim heavyweight title, Tom Aspinall is now setting his sights on a title fight against Jon Jones.

Originally, Jones was set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, but an unforeseen injury forced the champion to withdraw, opening the door for Aspinall's interim title win. Despite rumors swirling about Jones's potential retirement, Aspinall remains unwavering in his pursuit of a title match against the seasoned fighter.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Aspinall expressed his eagerness for a showdown with Jon Jones, emphasizing that his desire for the fight is not meant as a slight against Miocic. Aspinall highlighted the significance of relevance and excitement in the sport, asserting:

"After a performance like Saturday night, who really cares about 42-year-old Stipe who has not fought for 3 or 4 years, coming back and fighting Jon Jones? You know what I mean? I just knocked out the scariest dude in the UFC in a minute."

Acknowledging the respect owed to Miocic as one of the greatest heavyweights, Aspinall stressed the importance of staying relevant and exciting for the fans. Confident in his abilities and current standing as the champion, Aspinall concluded:

"I'm more exciting than anybody right now. I deserve a shot. I'm the champion."

Check out Tom Aspinall's interview below (04:55 mark):