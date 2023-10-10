Did Gordon Ryan just reveal a Jon Jones secret in a now-edited social media post?

UFC 295 will feature Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, returning to action against Stipe Miocic. This highly anticipated showdown not only provides Jones with an opportunity to solidify his legacy but also potentially culminate a remarkable career that has seen him perform at the pinnacle of the sport for well over 15 years.

In preparation for the main event bout at UFC 295, Jon Jones has sought the help of Gordon Ryan, a decorated grappler in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ). Ryan, renowned as one of the most elite BJJ competitors, recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the preparation with Jones, underscoring his crucial role in the American's training camp for the event.

Gordon Ryan, recognizing the gravity of the occasion and the swirling rumors of Jon Jones' retirement, initially made an Instagram post, explicitly addressing the speculation. However, since then, Ryan has edited the post considering that it ignited a frenzy of reaction from fight fans. The initial post read:

"Another few days of work with the man @jonnybones. I'm looking forward to watching him put on the grand finale for the fans and leaving the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be a part of this last camp."

Gordon Ryan initial post [Image via: @BloodyElbow on X]

In a now-edited post, Ryan wrote:

"Another few days of work with the man @jonnybones. I'm looking forward to watching him put on a show for the fans and getting ready to soon after leave the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be a part of this camp."

While Ryan's initial statement emphasized the idea of a "grand finale" and explicitly referred to it as the "last camp, the edited statement focuses on preparing for an eventual departure from the sport.

Jon Jones highlights training with BJJ star Gordon Ryan in preparation for UFC 295

UFC 295 is set to unfold in Madison Square Garden on November 11, featuring a main event clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

In his quest to emerge victorious at UFC 295, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has sought the expertise of grappling wizard Gordon Ryan.

In a playful exchange on social media, Jones couldn't resist a playful jab aimed at Stipe Miocic. He also detailed his training session with Ryan and wrote on X:

"My boy, Gordon Ryan served me up a large hot piece of humble pie tonight. It was exactly what I was looking for, at the same time my emotions are all messed up. Going to have a hard time sleeping tonight.. expect singing videos at 2 AM."

Check out the tweet below:

Jon Jones tweet [Via: @JonnyBones on X]