“Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match” - Jon Jones boasts the return of Gordon Ryan to his camp in preparation for Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is set to make the first defense of his heavyweight crown against the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, Stipe Miocic, in the main event of UFC 295.

The pair will square off in an epic clash at the Mecca of combat sports, Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

In preparation for the bout, Jones has enlisted the help of Gordon Ryan, who is regarded as the greatest no-gi submission grappler of all time.

The pair were captured training together in August, with even Conor McGregor reacting to the pair of GOATs sharing the mats.

Following Gordon Ryan's recent victory over Patrick Gaudio at WNO:20, he rejoined Jon Jones for the final leg of his training camp. 'Bones' celebrated the return of 'The King' by posting a cheeky comment on Ryan's Instagram post, directed at Stipe Miocic.

Ryan said this:

"Back to work. 5 weeks @jonnybones"

Jon Jones commented:

"Meanwhile Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match"

Jones' comment on Gordon Ryan's Instagram post

With the help of Gordon Ryan, 'Bones' will put the finishing touches on his already lethal grappling game.

'The King' is currently unbeaten in over 70 matches, spanning over four years, and is the most accomplished no-gi submission grappler of all-time, at the age of 28.

Jon Jones hints at a submission victory against Stipe Miocic, following the return of Gordon Ryan

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are set to do battle to decide the heavyweight champion at UFC 295 in November.

Miocic will be returning after more than two years away from competition, after suffering a brutal KO defeat against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in 2021.

But amazingly, since the beginning of 2020, both Jones and Miocic have had only two fights in the octagon.

'Bones' recently returned against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, where the pair faced off for the vacant heavyweight title. Jon Jones won via first-round submission in a totally dominant performance, and now the champion is eager to secure back-to-back Round One submission wins.

Following the return of Gordon Ryan to Jones' training camp, 'Bones' took to Instagram to share the following:

"Great having King Ryan back in Albuquerque. Brother always comes with the best vibes and knowledge. Ladies and gentleman, do not count out a first round submission."

Screenshot of Jones' story teasing a submission win over Stipe Miocic