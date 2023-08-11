Conor McGregor reacts to Jon Jones' heartfelt message thanking Gordon Ryan for grappling sessions

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan set the combat sports world on fire after the pair of generational talents were captured training together several days ago.

'Bones' employed Ryan as part of his training camp for the upcoming UFC 295 main event featuring Jones and Stipe Miocic. The pay-per-view card will take place at Madison Square Garden on November 11, and ahead of the bout, it appears that Jones wants to improve his Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Gordon Ryan recently took to Instagram to describe what training with Jon Jones was like, and 'The King' was highly complimentary of 'Bones'.

The UFC heavyweight champion has now returned the favor, sharing his perspective on training with Ryan. Jones' message to 'The King' also caught the attention of Conor McGregor, who shared his thoughts on Jones training with Ryan.

Jon Jones said this:

"I was blessed to be able to spend about six hours a day on the mats with the greatest Nogi jujitsu athlete in the history of grappling. I’m not sure if I can ever repay @gordonlovesjiujitsu for the lessons I learned, the notes I was able to take. I do believe his generosity with his knowledge is rare. I’m forever grateful"

Conor McGregor then commented:

"That's how a goat does it."

See the post below:

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's comment on Jones' Instagram post

Dana White explains why Jon Jones is so unique

Jon Jones is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all time, holding numerous UFC records, including the youngest champion in promotional history at 23 years old.

'Bones' has an official record of 27-1, but his loss to Matt Hamill during The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale is often dismissed due to Jones being disqualified due to throwing "12 to 6" elbow strikes, which are illegal.

Outside of the cage Jones has faced more challenges, as the wild boy persona of 'Bones' began to slip through the cracks the longer he remained in the limelight. According to UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones has been involved in many controversies, but his "craziness" is what makes him so unique and so good.

White recently appeared on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where he said this about 'Bones':

"What makes Jones so f***ing unique and so special is if you look at all the things he did outside of the octagon and outside the sport, yet he still destroyed everyone he fought. It's pretty fascinating."

Watch the video below from 14:45: