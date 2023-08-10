"You see an intentional shift in his demeanor" - Gordon Ryan details training BJJ with Jon Jones, heaps praise on 'Bones'

Jon Jones has employed the help of the world's best submission grappler, Gordon Ryan, as part of his training camp for his upcoming title fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Both men are widely regarded as the greatest competitors of all time within their chosen fields. Footage of the pair rolling recently surfaced online, causing a stir amongst MMA fans, as they displayed the immense skill and understanding they have for grappling.

Gordon Ryan has now taken to Instagram to shower Jon Jones with praise. 'The King' detailed the transformation he witnessed taking place within 'Bones' when he began discussing combat sports.

Ryan also noted that Jones was a good person, something that had previously been called into question due to some of Jones' antics.

He said this:

"...Off the mats- we hung out a lot off the mats, and i was able to see him interact with normal people, not just people he needs or respects. He treated the random cashiers at stores the exact same way he treated me... Say what you want about him, but he was nothing but spectacular as a person. On the mats- when Jon talks about normal stuff, he can come off just like anyone you know, a regular guy. When he talks about combat, you see an intentional shift in his demeanor and thought process. You see the gears start turning, and you see the depth at which he understands the sport. I threw some complicated sequences at him, and he learned as fast as anyone. By day 3, he was exponentially better at drilling than he was on day one. He is truly an exceptional athlete and I'm very thankful I could be a very small part in this upcoming camp..."

See the post below:

Dana White explains what makes Jon Jones unique

Jon Jones is no stranger to controversy, but UFC president Dana White believes that in order to be as great of a fighter as 'Bones', you need to be a "little bit crazy".

Jones has been one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history, holding numerous MMA records, including becoming the youngest UFC champion ever at just 23 years old.

Dana White recently appeared on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where White explained why Jon Jones was so special. He said this:

"What makes Jon Jones so f***ing unique and so special is if you look at all the things he did outside of the octagon and outside the sport, yet he still destroyed everyone he fought. It's pretty fascinating."

Watch the video below from 14:45: