Jon Jones: 6 most controversial moments in the career of the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones is not a man that shies away from a fight. In fact, with Jones it's quite the opposite. He is ready to fight anyone at any point in time. Despite his obvious ability in the sport of MMA, it might be quite safe to say that Jones has had his fair share of ups and downs over the years.

While he remains unbeaten with the exception of one fight, his life outside the Octagon and his use of PED has marred what would otherwise have been a stellar legacy. Even his only loss remains shrouded in controversy. For a man who dedicates himself to each fight with the utmost viciousness, Jones has not shown that dedication in certain parts of his life.

He was also the only person until recently, to have been able to defeat one of the all-time fan-favorite UFC fighters, Daniel Cormier.

In this article, we are going to talk about the six most controversial moments of Jones' career.

#1 Jon Jones' loss against Matt Hamill

Jon Jones vs Matt Hamill

As we mentioned before, the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is undefeated, except for one fight.

That honor of holding the single victory against Jones goes to Matt Hamill, although it's a victory that he won't boast about, as it was surrounded by controversy.

The fight between the two took place at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale. Jones was utterly dominant in the fight but his use of illegal moves saw him warned and then disqualified by the referee.

Jones had used multiple 12 to 6 elbow strikes at Hamill, which are considered illegal. As a result of his actions, he was disqualified from the fight, and that is still the only loss that is counted on his record, even if he never actually technically lost by finish, be it KO or Submission, or even by the Judge's decision.

