"My emotions are all messed up" - Jon Jones served 'large hot piece of humble pie' by Gordon Ryan, thanks BJJ legend for 'hard time sleeping'

It seems UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones had a rough time against jiu-jitsu extraordinaire Gordon Ryan on the mats.

In a recent post on X [Formerly Twitter] 'Bones' shared his humbling experience against Ryan, claiming that his emotions are "messed up" after the fact:

"My boy, Gordon Ryan, served me up a large hot piece of humble pie tonight. It was exactly what I was looking for, at the same time, my emotions are all messed up. Going to have a hard time sleeping tonight.. expect singing videos at 2 AM. 😩"

Jon Jones is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The 36-year-old is 27-1 with one no-contest in his professional career, with his sole loss coming via disqualification rather than a straight-out defeat.

During his legendary run at the UFC, the New Yorker has defeated numerous bonafide legends, including Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, Lyoto Machida, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Daniel Cormier, and Alexander Gustafsson.

Meanwhile, Ryan is one of the, if not the most accomplished, submission grappler on the face of the planet. He is a multi-time jiu-jitsu world champion, having won various major competitions, including the ADCC World Tournament and IBJJF World No-Gi Championship.

Jones is gearing up to make his first heavyweight title defense against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11th at the Madison Square Garden.

Ryan is helping the heavyweight champion sharpen his ground game ahead of the super fight. In a recent Instagram post, the jiu-jitsu maestro wrote:

"Back to work. 5 weeks @jonnybones."

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: Latest betting odds

After Jon Jones' extraordinary heavyweight debut win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, 'Bones' was pegged as a -250 favorite against a potential fight against Stipe Miocic by SportsBetting.ag.

However, with their UFC 295 showdown little over a month away, the odds have moved further in favor of the heavyweight champion. UFC's official website shows Jones is now a -350 favorite against the +310 underdog Miocic.

According to the current odds, a $ 1,000 wager on the heavyweight kingpin could grant users a payout of $1,285.71, while the same bet on Miocic will result in a more lucrative sum of $4,100 if the Ohio native gets his hand raised.

Stipe Miocic is regarded by many as the greatest heavyweight champion in the history of the premier promotion.