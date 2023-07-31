5 reasons why Jon Jones is the GOAT

Jon Jones is one of a kind. He made his UFC debut over a decade ago in 2008. Since then, he has gone through a murderers' row of competition, defeating everyone in his path to carve out a legacy that's the envy of his peers. Now, in 2023, he is the standard by which promotional newcomers measure themselves.

Greatness is subjective, but it is hard to deny Jon Jones' place in the hall of all-time greats. The future UFC Hall of Famer is on the Mount Rushmore of MMA, with only Georges St-Pierre coming close to his claim to the GOAT throne. No one else is within touching distance.

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't stick around long enough to solidify his potential as the greatest of all time. Anderson Silva left the promotion on a losing streak, and 'GSP' was on the wrong end of arguably the greatest upset of all time. A fluke, perhaps. But there are no flukes when it comes to Jon Jones. He is the GOAT.

#5. Jon Jones is the youngest UFC champion in history

How often now have UFC fans heard young prospects make the bold claim that they will break the promotion's record of youngest-ever champion? Edmen Shahbazyan infamously claimed that he'd become the youngest champion in UFC history, as did Raul Rosas Jr.

23 year old Jon Jones def. Shogun Rua to become the youngest Champion in UFC history.

But the task is easier said than done. The one man to hold that distinction is Jon Jones, who dethroned Maurício 'Shogun' Rua as the UFC light heavyweight champion at the tender age of 23. Not only did he win, but he did so by handing the Brazilian legend one of the most one-sided beatdowns in UFC title history.

UFC 128 was a showcase of Jon Jones' potential. He TKO'd the reigning champion of his division, a legend of the sport, at an age when most fighters are still working their way up the rankings and carefully choosing their opponents. No one else has done it, and it'll be a long time until someone else does.

#4. Jon Jones has beaten more UFC champions than any other fighter

At UFC 295, Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic in a matchup meant to define his legacy as the reigning heavyweight champion. If he emerges victorious, which he is expected to, his foe, a former champion, will extend a record that he already has over everyone else who dares challenge his standing on the GOAT list.

Jon Jones has beaten more UFC champions, both interim and undisputed, than any other fighter in history. He defeated Ciryl Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion, to capture heavyweight gold. Furthermore, he has beaten Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira and Rashad Evans, all light heavyweight titleholders.

He has also defeated other light heavyweight champions in Lyoto Machida, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Vitor Belfort, and of course, Maurício Rua. This brings his tally of UFC champions to 8, which is more than Amanda Nunes, Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva can claim.

#3. Besides a bizarre disqualification loss, he is undefeated

Jon Jones has never truly lost an MMA bout throughout his entire career. From 2008 until now in 2023, he is yet to be bested by anyone inside the cage. Instead, the lone blemish on his record is due to a disqualification for using 12-6 elbows in a bout that he was dominating.

That DQ came against Matt Hamill, but has never distracted anyone from the truth: Jon Jones is undefeated. While lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is often praised for being unbeaten, so too is 'Bones.' He has taken part in 29 MMA bouts, winning 27 times, with the other two fights being a DQ and no-contest.

It's easy to be undefeated early on in the sport. But to remain unbeaten, with more than a decade's worth of footage on him for coaches and rival fighters to study for gameplans, is a feat that only Jones can claim.

#2. He is a two-division UFC champion

While Jon Jones has never been a simultaneous two-division UFC champion due to his decision to vacate his light heavyweight title, he has managed to accomplish the rare feat of capturing a UFC title in a second division. At UFC 285, he made his long-awaited octagon return against Ciryl Gane.

'Bones' made quick work of a foe that many once branded as the future of heavyweight MMA, taking him down and sinking in a guillotine choke within two minutes of the first round to draw the tap. In doing so, he became the UFC heavyweight champion, doing so in highly dominant fashion.

Not only did he become a two-division champion, but he did so after a three-year layoff. When most fighters struggle to shake of cage-rust, Jones instead chooses to make history. It's just that easy if you're him.

#1. Jon Jones has the most UFC title wins in history

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA following his submission win over Justin Gaethje, the Dagestani's fans were quick to flock to Twitter and Instagram to proclaim him the GOAT of the sport. Throughout 'The Eagle's' UFC tenure, he has faced and defeated 13 opponents.

Jon Jones has 15 title wins in the UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov had 13 fights in the UFC.

It's an impressive stretch that ranks as the longest win streak in the history of the promotion's lightweight division. However, Jon Jones has had more UFC title wins than Khabib Nurmagomedov has had UFC fights. 'Bones' has been victorious in 15 different title fights under the UFC banner.

Of those 15 wins, 8 were against former or future UFC champions. It is a run of form that no other GOAT claimant has come close to, and it could be a long time before it's ever surpassed.