BREAKING: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic announced for UFC 295 in November

The UFC has officially announced that heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been booked to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While the UFC has teased this matchup for months, it seems that all parties involved have finally agreed to it. Dana White finally announced the news at the UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Jon Jones last fought Ciryl Gane in an extremely short and lopsided bout at UFC 285 in March, submitting the Frenchman in under three minutes to capture the vacant heavyweight title. After his incredible run in the light heavyweight division, 'Bones' went on a three-year hiatus before returning to action.

Jones is widely considered to be among the greatest MMA fighters ever and hasn't tasted defeat since his DQ loss to Matt Hamil in 2009.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic will also be returning to the octagon after nearly three years. The former two-time heavyweight champion last faced Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021, losing to the Cameroonian via second-round knockout.

Miocic also holds the record for most UFC title defenses in the heavyweight division (4) and is widely considered among the greatest heavyweight champions ever. He is 3-2 in his last five outings.

Anthony Smith on Stipe Miocic preparing for Jon Jones fight

Given Jones' status as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, many have banked on the heavyweight champion to successfully defend his title against Miocic. As the debates rage on, Anthony Smith recently shared some interesting insight into Miocic's fight readiness.

Smith recently appeared on an episode of Thiccc Boy with Brendan Schaub and described the amazing physical shape that Miocic is in. Praising Stipe Miocic's physique and mental state, he stated:

“The Stipe that fought Daniel Cormier the first time, Jon Jones probably manhandles. But I had dinner with Stipe three weeks ago and he is absolutely massive... He’s jacked! Like probably 255 - 260 like yoked, yoked."

He continued:

"And he looks good, like sometimes you can tell when Stipe is mentally around or not... Mentally he’s focused for sure. And I know that physically he looks a lot better than he has in a long time so he’s definitely paying attention to his body... At 255 or 260 and fast and moving, and you know with his boxing on point, I think that’s a tough fight."

