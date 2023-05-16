Ian Garry looking to follow Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones' footsteps in the UFC

Ian Garry recently opened up about the importance of maintaining his undefeated streak and claimed he's looking to emulate unbeaten UFC legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones.

'The Future' is fresh off a win against UFC welterweight veteran Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4 this past weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. The mercurial Irishman faced the biggest test of his career against 'D-Rod' and lived up to his hype by securing a first-round knockout against the American. Ian Garry is now on an impressive 12-fight win streak.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Garry explained how crucial it was for him to remain undefeated in order to be known as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Citing the pride that comes with going unbeaten till the end, Garry referenced Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones as examples and stated:

"To be able to sit down and say no one ever cracked the code. To sit down and say no one was able to decipher the game that I bring to the table... We've seen it with Khabib... Jon Jones is undefeated as well."

He continued:

"I believe that for a young man like me, who has aspirations to be one of the greatest of all time... I can have the career path of Khabib and Jon Jones and be one of those absolute outliers in the sport that never lost... Or you can be the GSP or Anderson Silva."

Watch the full interview below:

Ian Garry wants to face another UFC veteran for his next fight

Ian Garry surpassed expectations this past weekend to put on a striking masterclass and display his impressive knockout power. The Irishman managed to become the first fighter to finish UFC veteran Daniel Rodriguez via strikes, and did so in the first round.

In the immediate aftermath of his bout, Ian Garry used the post-fight octagon interview to call out another welterweight veteran, Neil Magny, for his next fight.

Referring to Magny's reputation of being the division's gatekeeper for the top-ten rankings, the 25-year-old boldly promised a KO against the 'The Haitian Sensation' and said:

"I want the guy who's been known as the gatekeeper for the top 10 for God knows how long. His name is Neil Magny. I want you next. I'm going to knock you out, and I'm going to take my throne at top-10, and I'm going to work my way through my six-fight streak to get that belt. UFC, you have a new star in town."

