"The grand finale for fans" - Gordon Ryan states Jon Jones will retire after UFC 295, edits Instagram post later

Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 in November and has enlisted the help of Gordon Ryan to prepare.

Ryan is regarded as the greatest No-Gi submission grappler of all time. He currently holds an undefeated streak of over 70 matches spanning across four years. After defeating Patrick Gaudio at WNO:20 last week, Gordon Ryan joined Jon Jones for the remaining five weeks of his training camp ahead of UFC 295.

Many have speculated about whether or not Jones will retire following next month's pay-per-view card, having achieved everything he can in the sport of MMA. It seems that the speculation may be warranted, as Gordon Ryan has hinted on Instagram that Jon Jones will call time on his career following UFC 295.

'The King' recently posted a series of training images alongside 'Bones', where Ryan's caption indicated that it was Jones' final training camp:

"Another few days of hard work with the man @jonnybones. I'm looking forward to watching him put on the grand finale for fans and leaving the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be part of this last camp."

However, perhaps realizing the slip-up, Ryan altered the post later. It now reads:

"Another few days of work with the man @jonnybones. I'm looking forward to watching him put on a show for the fans and getting ready to soon after leave the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be a part of this camp."

Colby Covington blasts Jon Jones, claims he got 'Chaos' removed from UFC 295

Colby Covington and Jon Jones shared a dorm room at college for two years, during which period the pair were friends.

However, according to the welterweight title contender, 'Bones' began using steroids during their collegiate years, which began to alter his behavior towards Covington.

'Chaos' has now claimed that Jon Jones got him kicked off the UFC 295 card to avoid the interrogation-style questions that he had planned for the press conference.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"I just wanted to have a conversation with my ol' buddy, is that too much to ask? We shared two years of our lives together in bunk beds... I just wanted to say the truth, I just wanted to ask him some hard questions. The hard questions that these so-called 'journalists' won't ask him."

He continued:

"He didn't want it, he went pouting. He had another one of his drug-addict nights where he did too much blow, and he was crying saying, 'No it's not gonna happen.'"

