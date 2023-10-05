"You married trailer trash!" - Colby Covington goes berserk on UFC welterweight claiming Leon Edwards will retire 'Chaos'

Colby Covington has let his thoughts be known after a UFC veteran discussed the possibility of 'Chaos' retiring from MMA, should he lose to Leon Edwards.

Edwards is set to defend his welterweight title against Covington at UFC 296 on December 16. The bout also marks a return to the octagon for Covington, who hasn't fought since his unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal back in March 2022.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, veteran welterweight Matt Brown gave his two-cents on the fight whilst speaking on an episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. Brown stated that he wouldn't be surprised if Colby Covington walked away from MMA should he lose, as his record would be 0-3 in title bouts.

Unsurprisingly, Colby Covington has opted to hit back at Brown and characteristically made the attack personal.

According to 'Chaos', Matt Brown is a drug addict who married "trailer trash." Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington said:

"He'd be in a nicer house and have more money in the bank if he didn't spend it all on drugs. Matt, don't hate me, hate the fact you live in trailer trash and it's the man in the mirror. I make good decisions in my life, I'm at this point in my career because I have discipline and self-control, something you know nothing about because you're a drug addict....You live in a trailer, you married trailer trash. I'm married to the game mother f**ker."

Catch Covington's comments here:

Jorge Masvidal weighs in on Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal has given his prediction for the upcoming Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington clash at UFC 296.

Masvidal has a personal beef with both men and is infamously remembered for both the 'three piece and a soda' incident with Edwards as well as the Miami attack on Covington. Despite their differences, 'Gamebred' expects Edwards vs. Covington to be an entertaining clash.

Speaking at a recent Gamebred Fighting event, Jorge Masvidal was asked for his thoughts on the fight. According to Masvidal, he expects Colby Covington to cause Leon Edwards more problems than Kamaru Usman did. He explained:

"I just feel that Colby is a couple notches above Usman in the grappling department if he's on top of somebody. Just being real sticky and holding somebody, not letting go. So Leon, I think with some improvements in the wrestling department, then he can get it back to his real estate which is fighting on the feet.....because Colby is not going to come to fight, he's going to come to sniff cro**hes."

Catch Masvidal's comments here:

