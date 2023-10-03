UFC veteran says Colby Covington will likely retire if he loses third shot at title against Leon Edwards

Perennial UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington will take on champion Leon Edwards at the closing pay-per-view of the year on December 16.

The UFC 296 headliner will mark Covington's third championship fight in the UFC without ever winning the undisputed title. He was the interim champion for a mere four months in 2018 before he was stripped of it due to injury.

UFC veteran welterweight fighter Matt Brown recently weighed in on the upcoming fight and remarked over Colby Covington's future. He stated that 'Chaos' may call time on his professional career if he lost after a year-long gap and mixed results in his last few outings.

Brown spoke on MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs The Writer podcast.

"I have a hard time believing he’s going to continue fighting if he loses this fight, to be honest. He just doesn’t come across as that kind of guy to me. He hasn’t fought for two years. He’s not built like me, where I love fighting, and if I lost 10 in a row, I’d still want to fight. He’s the kind of guy where I think he’s in there to get paid, get his money, stir up as much s**t as he can and get out."

Brown clarified that he was not vilifying the concept of wanting to earn as much as possible:

"Nothing against that. I’m not saying that’s a wrong way to do it. Had I operated in that fashion, maybe I’d be living in a bigger home right now. It is what it is, but [this is his third title shot] and he hasn’t fought for two years. What would he even do after this if he were to lose again? He’s got a murderer’s row coming up."

Check out Brown's comments in the podcast below:

Stephen Thompson weighs in on Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight veteran Stephen Thompson has also weighed in on the upcoming championship fight in his division.

Thompson backed Leon Edwards' physical advantages to overcome Colby Covington during an appearance on The MMA Hour. He also predicted that the combatants will stay on their feet:

"I Like Leon... You know, we saw what happened with Colby Covington, and Usman [at UFC 245 & UFC 268], right? Colby Covington is not coming off of a severe knockout from this guy. But if you look back at the fight, it's going to be, I feel like Leon Edwards is the bigger welterweight. I feel like the fight is going to stay standing. I think his takedown defense, even Usman, couldn't hold him down."

Check out his comments below:

