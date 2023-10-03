"He's gonna come to sniff cro**hes" - Arch rival Jorge Masvidal says Colby Covington could be tougher fight for Leon Edwards than Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington is set to make his return to the octagon after being inactive for over a year. He will take on Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

The pair will fight at UFC 296, which will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight is something Edwards has been wanting for a long time. The bad blood between 'Chaos' and 'Rocky' is evident as the pair have been trash-talking each other for a while now. According to Jorge Masvidal, the fight will be tougher for Edwards than his bouts with Kamaru Usman:

"I just feel that Colby is a couple notches above Usman in the grappling department if he's on top of somebody. Just being real sticky and holding somebody, not letting go. So Leon, I think with some improvements in the wrestling department, then he can get it back to his real estate which is fighting on the feet.....because Colby is not going to come to fight, he's going to come to sniff cro**hes."

Take a look at the interview:

Jorge Masvidal is very confident that Colby Covington will rely solely on his ground game against Leon Edwards and the champion will have to level up his wrestling game if he wants to have any chance of beating the American.

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen says Colby Covington "sucks" as a person

Johnny Eblen recently defended his title successfully and was congratulated by a number of his UFC teammates from the American Top Team. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani during The MMA Hour, Eblen gave his opinions on Colby Covington and spoke about his disdain for him:

"Colby just sucks, man. I just don’t like him. He’s not a great person, I've been around him a few times at the gym. He's just a odd guy and I just don't, I'm not team Colby whatsoever. I'm against him, I'm team ATT (American Top Team), and he kind of made things weird at the gym and I don't really like that."

Take a look at the video:

Naturally Eblen is rooting for Leon Edwards in his fight against Covington. Eblen has felt this way about Covington ever since he sparred him when he was a part of ATT. According to the Bellator champion, Covington never felt like a teammate.

