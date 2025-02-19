Has Patricio Pitbull signed with the UFC? Fact-checking the recent rumors on the internet

Patricio Pitbull remains one of the most coveted free agents currently on the MMA market despite the unfounded recent report that he was going to the UFC. The initial outlet that reported the Patricio Pitbull UFC information has since come out to clarify that there was a miscommunication between MMA Planet's owner and Patricio's manager.

The article has since been deleted from that site as the former multi-division Bellator MMA champion has not officially put pen to paper with the UFC. Pitbull was granted his release from the PFL and while he has publically stated his interest would be plying his trade in the UFC, a signed contract with the industry leader has still not materialized as of this writing.

MMA Fighting reporter Guilherme Cruz has since taken to X to clarify this Pitbull, also known as Patricio Freire, contractual situation when Cruz said:

"Patricio Pitbull has not signed with the UFC, I'm told. There were talks between the former Bellator two-division champion and the UFC, but nothing concrete at this moment."

Check out the update on Patricio Freire's present contract situation below:

Patricio Pitbull and the UFC's interest level in his services

Patricio Pitbull is regarded by many as the Bellator MMA GOAT and while in the later stages of his tenure as a combat sports athlete, there still seems like ample intrigue from the sport's fanbase for Freire to step into the octagon. The former BMMA lightweight champion and multi-time BMMA featherweight titleholder left the organization while still holding the BMMA 145-pound strap.

The talented mixed martial artist expressed dissatisfaction with how PFL has run Bellator MMA since the former acquired the latter. The 37-year-old has utilized his social media to tease potential big fights that he would be interested in taking if signed to the UFC and Pitbull has also been called out by some notable figures in the promotion.

Freire has been called out by the likes of former UFC bantamweight champ and currently ranked featherweight Aljamain Sterling with Pitbull responding by saying the sooner, the better for booking that potential bout. Patricio Freire also dropped some tweets on Jan. 16 stating that he is 'officially, unrestrictedly, free' and said 'hi' to Dana White while tagging the UFC figurehead's handle on X.

When asked at the UFC 311 post-event press conference if the promotion would be interested in signing Pitbull, White quipped:

"I don't know. We'll talk to the boys about that and we'll see where we're at."

