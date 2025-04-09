Has Patricio Pitbull squashed the beef with former rival Michael Chandler? Former Bellator champ clears the air

Patricio Pitbull and Michael Chandler had a heated feud that saw the latter fight the former and also the former's brother Patricky on two occasions inside of the Bellator cage. As both head into their respective bouts for UFC 314 though, it seems like the Chandler and Pitbull beef has been squashed.

The footage of Pitbull discussing this at the pay-per-view fight week media day was posted to the MMA Fighting account on X (formerly Twitter). This came after on-site reporter Jay Anderson of Cageside Press referenced a comment Chandler made about speaking with Pitbull outside of the media day proceedings to put their rivalry to bed.

When offering up his perspective on that situation, Patricio Pitbull said,

"He apologized to me. He said that he said some harsh words. He was going through a rough moment in his life and he said some harsh words after fighting me and fighting my brother. So I accepted it, you know. He had the honor to come and say that. So I accepted."

Check out Pitbull's account of ending the beef with Chandler below:

Patricio Pitbull comments on a possible future Jose Aldo fight and potential fights in multiple UFC weight divisions

Patricio Pitbull is entering the octagon for a highly anticipated promotional debut as he prepares to collide with former interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez this weekend. That being said, while the former multi-division Bellator MMA champion is focused on the task at hand for Saturday night in Miami, Patricio Freire does have many potential big bouts for his UFC tenure.

The 37-year-old spoke with MMA Fighting on several subjects with the idea of a dream fight with Jose Aldo being presented to Pitbull. Despite the two reigning as featherweight champions in Bellator and UFC through the years, Patricio Pitbull mentioned not having a desire for that Jose Aldo bout.

That being said though, he mentioned that if the UFC offered that Aldo fight he would happily take it and that it would leave a bit of taste in his mouth if the Aldo fight were to never end up getting booked.

The native of Brazil has held championships in Bellator MMA at both featherweight as well as lightweight and even ended up contending for the Bellator bantamweight belt. When the topic of if he would be keen on shifting between weight classes in the UFC, Patricio Pitbull stated [via MMA Fighting],

"Depending on the challenge, we'd do it. From 135 to 170, depending on who's the opponent, we're in. Even 170, depending on the fighter's history. If it's someone too young and with no history [no, but] if he has a history similar to mine, and it's a bit older like me, we'd go for it."

